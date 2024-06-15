Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Venezuela opposition reports arbitrary detentions ahead of election

AFP

Published

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia speaks to reporters in Caracas on June 13, 2024
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia speaks to reporters in Caracas on June 13, 2024 - Copyright MIZAN NEWS AGENCY/AFP/File Amir Abbas GHASEMI
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia speaks to reporters in Caracas on June 13, 2024 - Copyright MIZAN NEWS AGENCY/AFP/File Amir Abbas GHASEMI

A Venezuelan presidential candidate said  Saturday that three opposition activists were detained arbitrarily ahead of July elections in a campaign marred by allegations of political persecution.

“They have been missing since yesterday… It is an unjust and arbitrary detention,” said Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest opposition coalition in Venezuela.

“It is not known at this moment where and how they are,” Gonzalez Urrutia said of the three at a campaign event in Caracas.

The three missing people are Juan Iriarte, coordinator of opposition party Vente, and two activists of the Popular Will party, Luis Lopez and Jean Carlos Rivas.

Vente said on X that they worked with opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and had helped organize campaign activity in Maiquetia, a port city in central Venezuela.

“It is a forced disappearance,” Machado, who has been banned from standing in the July 28 election by courts loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, told reporters on Saturday.

The opposition has for months alleged political persecution of its leaders and supporters through arrests, judicial procedures and obstacles to competing in elections.

Venezuela’s government has not commented on the three detentions but regularly accuses the opposition of plotting against Maduro, who is looking to secure a third term in power.

At least 13 of Machado’s activists have now been detained since January, while six others with arrest warrants have taken refuge in the Argentine embassy. 

To date, there are 278 political prisoners in Venezuela, according to a count by NGO Foro Penal.

In this article:elecciones
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Digital business: Are companies ready to replace physical documents?

A digital ID is an online representation of an individual, which contains personal information.

18 hours ago
High Mountain Breezes High Mountain Breezes

Entertainment

Chatting with the country group High Mountain Breezes

The country group High Mountain Breezes chatted about their new music, and being a part of the digital age.

23 hours ago

Business

What are the top reasons why businesses may have increasing staff turnover?

There are many reasons why businesses have trouble retaining their employees that they might not be noticing.

24 hours ago
Dean Pitchford performs at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony Dean Pitchford performs at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Entertainment

Chatting with Dean Pitchford at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, inducted by The Bacon Brothers

Oscar-winning songwriter and screenwriter Dean Pitchford chatted about his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

18 hours ago