Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Venezuela opposition candidate asks Maduro to ‘step aside’

AFP

Published

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiah has called on strongman Nicolas Maduro to 'step aside'
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiah has called on strongman Nicolas Maduro to 'step aside' - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRA
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiah has called on strongman Nicolas Maduro to 'step aside' - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRA

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has claimed he defeated Nicolas Maduro in last month’s election, said Monday he was ready to negotiate a transition — and asked the incumbent to “step aside.”

“Mr. Nicolas Maduro, respect what all Venezuelans have decided… You and your government should step aside… I am ready for dialogue,” Gonzalez Urrutia, a retired diplomat, said in a video message posted on social media.

“Every day that you hinder the democratic transition, Venezuelans suffer from a country in crisis, and without freedom. Clinging to power only makes the suffering of our people worse. Our time has come.”

Since the contested election, Gonzalez Urrutia and fellow opposition leader Maria Corina Machado — who was barred from running herself — have been in hiding as prosecutors have opened an investigation against both of them.

Gonzalez Urrutia has not been seen publicly in weeks, while Machado appeared at an opposition rally in Caracas on Saturday.

Saturday’s protest was the latest since the July election, in which Maduro claimed a third, six-year term.

The country’s CNE electoral council declared Maduro the victor within hours of polls closing, giving him 52 percent of ballots cast, and ratified the vote in early August. It did not provide a detailed breakdown.

The opposition says its own tally of polling-station-level results showed Gonzalez Urrutia, 74, had won more than two-thirds of votes.

Officials sources have reported 25 people have been killed, 192 injured and 2,400 arrested in election-related protests.

Maduro has accused the opposition of fomenting a coup, telling his supporters on Sunday: “They will never be able to defeat us, because we carry with us the force of history, the force of the nation, the force of God. We won.”

In this article:Opposition, Venezuela, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88 Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88

Entertainment

France pays tribute to screen legend Alain Delon

Screen legend Alain Delon, one of the last stars of the 1960s golden era for French cinema, was 88 - Copyright AFP/File Valery HACHEFrancois...

12 hours ago
More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region

World

Op-Ed: Who’s winning the Kursk battle? Don’t ask the media

This offensive is a bear slap in the face for Russia

21 hours ago

Life

House flipping: Where are the best places in the US to turn a profit?

Colorado and Florida are both the second best states with Colorado offering less sales for more money, and Florida more sales for less money.

24 hours ago
The foundation of US film star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal has accused Russia of violating the human rights of Ukrainians killed in a missile attack The foundation of US film star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal has accused Russia of violating the human rights of Ukrainians killed in a missile attack

World

Russia bans Clooney Foundation

Russia's prosecutor general said it had banned a foundation started by US film star George Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal.

15 hours ago