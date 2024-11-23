Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Venezuela opposition calls for ‘enormous’ anti-Maduro protest

AFP

Published

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (C) is seen during a protest in Caracas on August 28, 2024
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (C) is seen during a protest in Caracas on August 28, 2024 - Copyright AFP STRINGER
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (C) is seen during a protest in Caracas on August 28, 2024 - Copyright AFP STRINGER

The top leaders of the Venezuelan opposition called Saturday for an “enormous” turnout December 1 to protest the contested reelection of President Nicolas Maduro.

“We have to act now,” Maria Corina Machado said in a virtual meeting with other opposition activists. “This December 1 will be a unique demonstration.”

Protests will take place “inside and outside Venezuela,” added Machado, who has been in hiding after government threats of imprisonment. 

She also promised “firmer, more decisive action” ahead of January 10, when Maduro is set to be sworn in to a new term in office.

Machado and her party’s candidate in the July 28 elections, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, have accused the Maduro government of widespread electoral fraud.

The country’s National Electoral Council proclaimed Maduro the winner, but the government has refused to provide detailed voting data to substantiate its claim.

Anti-government protests since then claimed 28 lives, leaving 200 people injured and more than 2,400 in jail. 

The authorities subsequently launched investigations of opposition leaders and called for Gonzalez Urrutia’s arrest. 

He fled to Spain but has promised to return to be sworn in as president on January 10. “There is no doubt about that,” he said in the virtual meeting.

“We are fighting, we are taking our voice — the voice of all Venezuelans — abroad,” he said, adding that he had found “great receptivity” to the opposition cause during visits to Portugal, Italy and Belgium. 

Countries including the United States, Italy and Ecuador have recognized Gonzalez Urrutia as Venezuela’s legitimate president-elect.

In this article:elecciones, partidos, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Plant-based compound that prevents infectious biofilm formation

With biofilm formation, layers of bacteria are trapped in a slimy secretion (an extracellular matrix).

22 hours ago
UK nurses will stage a second unprecedented strike amid an increasingly acrimonious fight with the government for better wages UK nurses will stage a second unprecedented strike amid an increasingly acrimonious fight with the government for better wages

Business

The good manager: Tackling loneliness in the healthcare workforce

Offering healthcare workers a larger space for enhanced communication will allow those working unsociable and long hours.

16 hours ago
Angels + Kings Angels + Kings

Entertainment

Review: Angels + Kings release their new single ‘Lightning’

The musical duo Angels + Kings released their breakthrough single "Lightning," and it is quite inspirational.

21 hours ago
A member of the Red Hacker Alliance in Dongguan, China in August 2020 monitors cyberattacks around the world. Hacks have increased through the pandemic and the war in Ukraine A member of the Red Hacker Alliance in Dongguan, China in August 2020 monitors cyberattacks around the world. Hacks have increased through the pandemic and the war in Ukraine

Tech & Science

Six-months on: Are we still afraid of the Black Cat?

BlackCat, a Rust-based ransomware family first identified in November 2021.

22 hours ago