Vanuatu’s new citizenship by investment program: Fast, affordable, and sustainable

Photo courtesy of VIMB

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

When it comes to investment citizenship programs, Vanuatu has emerged as a compelling destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking a second passport. The country has introduced a program that combines the allure of citizenship with a sustainable investment opportunity.

The Coconut Oil (CNO) Future Fund offers a fast track to Vanuatu citizenship while contributing to the country’s ambitious renewable energy goals. The program has garnered attention from investors worldwide through its streamlined application process, affordability, and commitment to environmental sustainability.

Application process and eligibility criteria

The application process for the CNO Future Fund is remarkably straightforward, focusing on efficiency and transparency. Applicants must meet stringent due diligence requirements, including a clean criminal record and a minimum net worth threshold. Once approved, the process is swift, with citizenship typically granted within months.

Vanuatu Investment Marketing Bureau’s (VIMB) close affiliation with the Vanuatu government ensures a seamless experience for applicants, eliminating the need for intermediaries and reducing the risk of misinformation or mishandling. The company’s team of experts guides applicants through every step, providing comprehensive support and ensuring compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements.

Investment requirements

The CNO Future Fund is a sustainable investment opportunity that aligns with Vanuatu’s dedication to renewable energy. Applicants must contribute a significant portion of their investment to the CNO Future Fund, which focuses on producing coconut oil — a key component in Vanuatu’s strategy to replace fossil fuels in electricity generation by 2030.

This investment secures citizenship and contributes to the country’s economic development and environmental sustainability. Supporting the coconut oil industry enables the program to foster job creation, strengthen local communities, and promote gender inclusivity, as coconut cultivation is widespread across Vanuatu’s 83-island chain.

Supporting Vanuatu’s renewable energy goals

The small island nation in the South Pacific is active in the global fight against climate change. It has boldly committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 through the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources.

The CNO Future Fund is a crucial component of this ambitious plan, providing the necessary funding and resources to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. The program supports the development of a locally sourced, renewable fuel that can power Vanuatu’s electricity grid, reducing the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Comparison with other Citizenship by Investment Programs (CIP)

While other programs offer citizenship in exchange for a one-time investment or donation, Vanuatu’s program provides a tangible opportunity for investors to contribute to the country’s long-term development goals.

Moreover, the program’s affordability and streamlined application process, which takes 60 to 90 days, make it an attractive option for investors seeking second citizenship without the exorbitant costs and bureaucratic hurdles associated with other programs. Truly, Vanuatu’s CNO Future Fund offers a refreshing alternative to investment citizenship programs.