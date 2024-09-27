Connect with us

Van Gogh ‘Sunflowers’ in new soup protest after activists jailed

Three climate activists were detained after throwing soup on two Vincent van Gogh paintings in London
Three Just Stop Oil (JSO) supporters on Friday threw liquid over two Vincent van Gogh paintings at London’s National Gallery, just hours after two group activists were jailed for a similar act.

The gallery said “a soup-like substance” had been thrown over two works — “Sunflowers” (1888) and “Sunflowers” (1889) — and that three people had been arrested. 

JSO posted footage on its X account, adding that three supporters had thrown soup over two of Van Gogh paintings in the gallery’s “Poets and Lovers” exhibition.

The group said the act was a “sign of defiance” after two activists were jailed earlier Friday for throwing soup at the “Sunflowers” (1888) painting in October 2022.

It named the supporters involved in the latest protest as Phil Green, 24, Ludi Simpson, a 71-year-old retired professor, and Mary Patricia Somerville, a 77-year-old grandmother. 

“We will be held accountable for our actions today, and we will face the full force of the law,” said Simpson.

“When will the fossil fuel executives and the politicians they’ve bought be held accountable for the criminal damage that they are imposing on every living thing?” she added.

The gallery said the incident occurred at 2:30 pm (1330 GMT) and that the paintings were found to be unharmed after being removed from display and examined by a conservator.

“We are aiming to reopen the exhibition as soon as possible,” it added.

