US weekly jobless claims rise moderately; layoffs drop in June

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week.
Healthy US jobs data last week reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again next month - Copyright AFP Stefani Reynolds

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week and remained at healthy levels

This is despite the Federal Reserve’s attempt to control inflation by raising interest levels, reports the Associated Press.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 248,000 for the week ended July 1, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Claims jumped to a 20-month high in the first three weeks of June amid a broadening in layoffs beyond the technology sector and interest rate-sensitive industries like housing and finance.

Minnesota recently extended eligibility for state unemployment benefits to tens of thousands of hourly paid school workers during the summer break, also contributing to the rise in filings.

The surge was reversed towards the end of the month, according to Reuters, which some economists attributed to the Juneteenth holiday. Others, however, argued that the impact of the new holiday was unknown.

The U.S. economy has added jobs at a furious pace since more than 20 million jobs vanished when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. Americans have enjoyed unusual job security as companies have been reluctant to shed staff in a worker-friendly labor environment.

In May, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent, despite employers adding a better-than-expected 339,000 jobs. Federal officials have said that the unemployment rate needs to rise well past 4% to bring inflation down.

Generally, the U.S. economy has been resilient in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hiking campaign in its effort to extinguish persistent inflation not seen since the early 1980s. The rate hikes have slowly helped to suppress inflation, though perhaps not as quickly as the Fed had hoped.

Last week, the government said the U.S. economy grew at a 2 percent annual pace from January through March, much higher than the previous estimate of 1.3 percent.

This means federal officials are likely to go through with another rate hike or two before the end of the year as it continues to try to bring down stubborn inflation.

