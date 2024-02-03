Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US, UK strike dozens of Huthi targets in Yemen

AFP

Published

Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February 2, 2024
Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February 2, 2024 - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED HUWAIS
Armed Yemeni demonstrators take to the streets of the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa, to show their support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on February 2, 2024 - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED HUWAIS
W.G. DUNLOP

The United States and Britain struck dozens of targets in Yemen on Saturday in response to repeated attacks on shipping by Iran-backed Huthi rebels that have disrupted global trade and put lives at risk.

The joint air raids in Yemen come a day after a separate wave of unilateral American strikes against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria that were carried out in response to the killing of three US soldiers in Jordan on January 28.

It is the third time that British and American forces have jointly targeted the Huthis and the United States has also carried out a series of air raids against them on its own, but the rebels’ attacks have persisted.

The latest strikes hit “36 Huthi targets across 13 locations in Yemen in response to the Huthis’ continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea,” the United States, Britain and other countries that provided support for the operation said in a statement.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes “are intended to further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Huthi militia to conduct their reckless and destabilizing attacks.”

“Coalition forces targeted 13 locations associated with the Huthis’ deeply buried weapons storage facilities, missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, and radars,” he said in a statement.

Neither Austin nor the joint statement identified the specific places that were hit, but the Huthis’ Al-Massirah television said Sanaa and other locations were targeted.

– Meeting ‘escalation with escalation’ –

Britain’s Defense Ministry said Royal Air Force Typhoon warplanes struck targets including two ground control stations used to operate both attack and reconnaissance drones.

US forces earlier Saturday separately carried out strikes against six Huthi anti-ship missiles that were “prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea,” the Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

The military command also said Saturday that US forces shot down eight drones in and near Yemen the day before and destroyed four more before they could be launched.

The Huthis began targeting Red Sea shipping in November, saying they were hitting Israel-linked vessels in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.

US and UK forces responded with strikes against the Huthis, who have since declared American and British interests to be legitimate targets as well.

Huthi spokesman Nasr al-Din Amer said following the Saturday strikes that “either there is peace for us, Palestine and Gaza, or there is no peace and no safety for you in our region.”

“We will meet the escalation with escalation,” he wrote on social media.

– Strikes in Iraq, Syria –

Anger over Israel’s devastating campaign in Gaza — which began after an unprecedented Hamas attack on October 7 — has grown across the Middle East, stoking violence involving Iran-backed groups in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Last weekend, a drone slammed into a base in Jordan, killing three US soldiers and wounding more than 40 — an attack Washington blamed on Iran-backed forces.

US and allied troops have been attacked more than 165 times in Iraq, Syria and Jordan since mid-October, but the soldiers killed on January 28 were the first to die from hostile fire in the Middle East during that period.

The United States responded Friday with strikes against dozens of targets at seven Tehran-linked facilities in Iraq and Syria, but did not hit Iranian territory.

Both the Iraqi and Syrian governments condemned the Friday strikes, while Tehran said they would “have no result other than intensifying tension and instability.”

Diplomatic sources meanwhile said the UN Security Council would convene Monday, after Russia called for a meeting “over the threat to peace and safety created by US strikes on Syria and Iraq.”

But British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said Tehran is ultimately responsible for the violence, telling the Sunday Times in an interview that “we need to send the clearest possible signal to Iran that what they’re doing through their proxies is unacceptable.”

“You created them, you backed them, you financed them, you provided them with weapons, and you will ultimately be held accountable for what they do,” Cameron said.

In this article:Britain, Conflict, Shipping, Strikes, US, Yemen
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California

Tech & Science

US Apple fans get hands on $3,500 Vision Pro

US Apple stores on Friday will start selling the Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset and its first major release since the Apple...

3 hours ago
A scene from 'Fitting In' A scene from 'Fitting In'

Entertainment

Review: ‘Fitting In’ doesn’t understate the difficulties of womanhood

‘Fitting In’ is an unconventional teen comedy in which a young woman struggles with a rare medical diagnosis

22 hours ago
Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone

World

Quake trauma haunts children in Turkey’s container city

Container schools offer children a sense of normality in Turkey's earthquake zone - Copyright AFP Javier TORRESFulya OZERKANCansu Gol lost her baby in the...

17 hours ago
Danny Griffin and Ali Skovbye Danny Griffin and Ali Skovbye

Entertainment

Review: Ali Skovbye and Danny Griffin star in a new ‘Gilded’ mystery on Hallmark

On February 2, "Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers" premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

10 hours ago