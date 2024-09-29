Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US touts ‘robust’ military presence in Mideast as crisis grows

AFP

Published

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington was concerned about a widening of the conflict, but also asserted Israel's right to defend itself
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington was concerned about a widening of the conflict, but also asserted Israel's right to defend itself - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Washington was concerned about a widening of the conflict, but also asserted Israel's right to defend itself - Copyright AFP Jim WATSON

The United States said Sunday that it had a strong military presence in the Middle East after deploying reinforcements amid Israel’s widening of the war to include hundreds of targets in Lebanon.

With Israel pressing on with a bombing campaign against Hezbollah and with its campaign in Gaza, White House national security spokesman John Kirby characterized the US deployment as “robust,” without providing details.

“There is already a very robust military capability to defend ourselves and to help defend Israel,” Kirby said on US broadcaster ABC, adding that more forces had been sent since Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones against Israel in April.

In a statement, the Pentagon on Sunday said an aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit have been ordered to keep operating in the eastern Mediterranean and that these forces were backed by an “elevated presence” of warplanes.

The United States “will further reinforce our defensive air-support capabilities in the coming days,” Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder said.

Kirby reiterated that the United States was concerned about a widening of the conflict in the Middle East, but also asserted Israel’s right to “eliminate this threat to their people and to their land,” referring to Hezbollah.

“We’ve been concerned, almost since the beginning of this conflict, about it broadening, widening, becoming a regional war,” Kirby said.

Fears are growing that Israel might launch ground operations in Lebanon, capitalizing on its momentum and US support after killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top figures in the armed group.

Despite the atmosphere of acute and growing crisis, Kirby said the United States had no imminent plans to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon, but urged its people to get out while they can.

He said it was too early to say who would assume the leadership of Hezbollah after Israel killed Nasrallah in an air strike in Beirut on Friday.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Lebanon, Palestinians, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Andy Donaldson Andy Donaldson

Sports

Interview: Andy Donaldson finds his voice in marathon swimming and raising awareness on mental health

Andy Donaldson is an Ultra-Marathon Swimmer and a three-time Guinness World Record holder.

24 hours ago
Campaign groups still hope the treaty will come into force in 2025, but the required number of ratifying countries remains a long way off Campaign groups still hope the treaty will come into force in 2025, but the required number of ratifying countries remains a long way off

Tech & Science

Progress on high seas treaty, but change still far off

A year after a historic treaty to protect the high seas was opened to signatures, it has now received 13 ratifications.

19 hours ago
Alexandra Paul Alexandra Paul

Entertainment

Alexandra Paul talks ‘After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun’

Alexandra Paul ("Baywatch") chatted about being a part of the new "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun" docuseries on Hulu.

20 hours ago

Business

Bike apprenticeship helps break UK reoffending cycle

Cameron Moseley hopes never to return to jail thanks to a pioneering scheme in London that aims to cut reoffending by training former prisoners.

1 hour ago