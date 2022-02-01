Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US tells families of govt employees in Belarus to leave

Published

An Ukrainian soldier watches through spyglass on the frontline with the Russia-backed separatists near Verkhnetoretskoye village, in the Donetsk region on January 31, 2022.
An Ukrainian soldier watches through spyglass on the frontline with the Russia-backed separatists near Verkhnetoretskoye village, in the Donetsk region on January 31, 2022. - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY
An Ukrainian soldier watches through spyglass on the frontline with the Russia-backed separatists near Verkhnetoretskoye village, in the Donetsk region on January 31, 2022. - Copyright AFP Sergei SUPINSKY

The United States told the families of its government employees in Belarus to leave the country, the State Department said Monday, as fears grow of a Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

The order came hours after Washington and Moscow clashed over Ukraine at the UN Security Council, and after Washington threatened to slap sanctions on wealthy Russian oligarchs if the ex-Soviet state is attacked. 

The US also accused Russia Monday of planning to build its military force in its ally Belarus to 30,000 within weeks. 

The State Department “ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees” from Belarus, it said in a travel advisory issued Monday. 

It also warned Americans not to travel to Belarus “due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine.”

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on its borders with Ukraine, sending tensions soaring with intense efforts by NATO allies to deter an invasion.

Moscow has also already placed some 5,000 troops in Belarus, according to the US.

“We’ve seen evidence that Russia intends to expand that presence to more than 30,000 troops near the Belarus border” with Ukraine by early February, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council Monday, noting the forces would be “less than two hours north of Kyiv.”

But her Russian counterpart, Vassily Nebenza, rejected the allegations and said Washington was engaging “in hysterics” by calling the Council meeting held Monday on Ukraine.

He said no Russian official had threatened to invade the former Soviet republic and that Ukrainians were being “brainwashed” by the “Russiaphobia” of the West.

And he said that the troops in Belarus were there for joint exercises.

In this article:Belarus, Conflict, Diplomacy, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar Europe fears its gas supplies could be cut if Russia takes military action in Ukraine, prompting the United States to open contacts with other key suppliers, notably Qatar

Tech & Science

Gas stoves and ovens have to go — They emit methane gas even when turned off

A study suggests that gas stoves are not as safe for the environment. Even when a natural gas cooking stove isn’t on, it leaks...

20 hours ago
Austrian musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli is one of tens of thousands to have joined demonstrations against making the Covid jab compulsory Austrian musician Katharina Teufel-Lieli is one of tens of thousands to have joined demonstrations against making the Covid jab compulsory

World

Unvaccinated and undeterred: Austria holdouts dig in despite new law

Despite vaccination against Covid-19 becoming mandatory in Austria Katharina Teufel-Lieli insists she won't bow to pressure to get the jab.

23 hours ago
There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong There has been a widespread crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong

World

Hong Kong sees first ‘seditious publication’ jailings since handover

Hong Kong’s courts jailed two people for publishing seditious content, the first time the colonial-era law has been used.

17 hours ago
Art Spiegelman, author of the acclaimed graphic Holocaust novel "Maus," which was banned by a Tennessee school district. Art Spiegelman, author of the acclaimed graphic Holocaust novel "Maus," which was banned by a Tennessee school district.

World

Op-Ed: Book banning is back in style as the MAGA crowd’s war on truth heats up

Around the country, parents, politicians and school boards are challenging the content of books at a pace not seen in decades.

9 hours ago