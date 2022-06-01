Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US taps affable veteran diplomat for Ethiopia peace bid

Published

Mike Hammer, seen on a 2020 visit to the Beni region when he was US ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, has been named the US envoy for the Horn of Africa
Mike Hammer, seen on a 2020 visit to the Beni region when he was US ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, has been named the US envoy for the Horn of Africa - Copyright AFP ARIS MESSINIS
Mike Hammer, seen on a 2020 visit to the Beni region when he was US ambassador to Democratic Republic of Congo, has been named the US envoy for the Horn of Africa - Copyright AFP ARIS MESSINIS

The United States on Wednesday named Mike Hammer, a veteran diplomat known for his frankness and amiability, as envoy for the Horn of Africa with the delicate task of building on Ethiopia’s fragile efforts toward peace.

Hammer was most recently the US ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he drew respect and sometimes ire with his outspokenness about the country’s ills.

“I look forward to the energy and vision that Ambassador Hammer will now lend to our efforts in the Horn of Africa,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“His appointment underscores our abiding commitment to diplomatic efforts in the region, most urgently in support of an inclusive political process towards peace, common security and prosperity for all people in Ethiopia.”

Ethiopia in late 2020 launched an assault in the Tigray region after an attack on a military base blamed on the regional party, triggering a bloody conflict that has displaced more than two million people and raised US allegations of ethnic cleansing.

Ethiopia, historically a US partner, called an indefinite humanitarian truce in March, allowing deliveries of aid and easing fears of famine.

Hammer will replace David Satterfield, a senior diplomat and former ambassador to Turkey who is becoming director of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Satterfield took over in early January after the previous envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, quit amid frustration over his efforts in Ethiopia and Sudan, where the military derailed a transition to democracy.

The multilingual Hammer, born to a Spanish mother, has also served as ambassador to Chile and in senior positions dealing with the media in Washington.

In this article:Diplomacy, drcongo, Ethiopia, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine Russian forces have taken partial control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, the easternmost city that was still held by Ukraine

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russian forces seize control of half of the eastern Ukraine city of Severodonetsk, a senior official says. 

23 hours ago
Connie Rubio (below R) grandmother of 10-year-old Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, who died in the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, mourns with her family during a candlelight vigil for the 21 victims Connie Rubio (below R) grandmother of 10-year-old Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, who died in the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, mourns with her family during a candlelight vigil for the 21 victims

World

Uvalde lays first school shooting victims to rest

The small, traumatized Texan town of Uvalde begins Tuesday to bury its dead from an elementary school shooting that killed 19 children.

14 hours ago
There was shelling in the city of Lysytsansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas There was shelling in the city of Lysytsansk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas

World

Key Ukraine city ‘divided in half’ as EU oil embargo agreed

Russian forces have seized control of half of eastern Ukraine's key city of Severodonetsk.

24 hours ago
Shanghai was shuttered in sections from late March, when an Omicron-fuelled outbreak spread Shanghai was shuttered in sections from late March, when an Omicron-fuelled outbreak spread

World

Shanghai prepares to lift more Covid curbs after lengthy lockdown

Shanghai authorities said Tuesday they will lift more restrictions in steps to return the Covid-hit city to normality.

24 hours ago