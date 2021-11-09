Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US Supreme Court to debate restrictions on religious advisors at executions

Published

US Supreme Court to debate restrictions on religious advisors at executions
The Texas prison authorities allow a spiritual advisor to be in the room during an execution, but they must be quiet and are not allowed to touch a prisoner for security reasons - Copyright AFP/File CAROLINE GROUSSAIN
The Texas prison authorities allow a spiritual advisor to be in the room during an execution, but they must be quiet and are not allowed to touch a prisoner for security reasons - Copyright AFP/File CAROLINE GROUSSAIN

The US Supreme Court will consider Tuesday a death row prisoner’s request that his pastor be allowed to touch him during his execution, a case that could determine the role of religious advisors in death chambers.

John Ramirez, 37, was scheduled to be executed on September 8 for stabbing a convenience store clerk to death during a 2004 robbery.

Seth Kretzer, Ramirez’s lawyer, petitioned the Supreme Court to halt the execution because the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) will not allow Ramirez’ Baptist pastor, the Reverend Dana Moore, to have physical contact with him as he is executed or to pray aloud in the chamber.

The high court granted Ramirez a last-minute stay of execution and scheduled a hearing to consider the merits of the case.

“The first problem is that under the TDCJ’s most recent policy, Pastor Moore (may) not lay hands on Ramirez during his death,” Kretzer said while petitioning the Supreme Court. 

“The second problem is that Pastor Moore may not pray, speak, read Scripture, move his lips, or do anything at all.

“In other words, Pastor Moore is compelled to stand in his little corner of the room like a potted plant.”

“Ramirez will be executed without the spiritual advisor guaranteed to him under the Constitution,” Kretzer said.

When Ramirez was 20, he stabbed a clerk to death while robbing a convenience store in southern Texas. He avoided capture for four years but was finally arrested in 2008 and sentenced to death a year later.

A few months before his scheduled execution, Ramirez had gone to court to ask that his pastor be allowed to put his hands on him and pray aloud during the execution.

The Texas prison authorities allow a spiritual advisor to be in the room during an execution, but they must be quiet and are not allowed to touch a prisoner for security reasons.

– Imam denied –

The conservative-leaning Supreme Court rarely intervenes to halt executions, but it has done so in recent cases where prisoners have argued they are being denied access to spiritual advisors.

The court could take the opportunity of Ramirez’ case to clarify its position on the religious rights of those sentenced to death.

In 2018 it rejected the request of a stay of execution for Muslim prisoner who asked for an imam to be by his side during his execution. 

A few weeks later, following a public outcry, a stay was granted to an inmate who wanted a Buddhist spiritual advisor to accompany him to the execution chamber.

Several states have banned all spiritual advisors from the death chamber, but the court ruled earlier this year that states could not outlaw spiritual advisors to accompany death row inmates entirely. 

Ramirez’s case would allow the court to say what restrictions on the presence of spiritual advisors are legitimate in the prison system and in the execution chamber.

In this article:Religion, US Supreme Court
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Good COP, bad COP: UN climate meet praised and panned

The COP26 climate talks resuming Monday have so far unfolded on parallel planes, with high-level announcements.

23 hours ago
Desperate US bid to engineer corals for climate change Desperate US bid to engineer corals for climate change

World

Desperate US bid to engineer corals for climate change

Nikki Traylor-Knowles takes out a rescued coral reef from a tank to study restoring Florida's coral reefs - Copyright AFP Oswaldo RIVASChandan Khanna with...

24 hours ago
Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

World

Tears, relief, long lines as US reopens borders after 20 months

Cars line up to travel into the United States at the San Ysidro crossing port on the Mexico-United States border in Tijuana, Mexico -...

15 hours ago
Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN Greenhouse gas levels reach new record high: UN

World

Supreme Court agrees to hear coal case that could limit EPA’s climate powers

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case brought by Republican-led states and fossil fuel.

10 hours ago