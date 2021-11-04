Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US submarine commander fired after crash into sea mountain

Published

US nuclear sub damaged in underwater collision
The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, "struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," the US Navy says - Copyright AFP/File Olivier DOULIERY
The USS Connecticut, a nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine, "struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2, while operating in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region," the US Navy says - Copyright AFP/File Olivier DOULIERY

The US Navy on Friday sacked the commanding officer, executive officer and top enlisted sailor of a nuclear-powered submarine that crashed into an underwater mountain, saying the October 2 accident was preventable.

Commander Cameron Aljilani and two others were removed from their positions following an investigation into the crash in the disputed South China Sea.

The USS Connecticut was forced to sail on the surface for a week to reach Guam.

“Sound judgement, prudent decision-making and adherence to required procedures in navigation planning, watch team execution and risk management could have prevented the incident,” the western Pacific-based 7th Fleet said in a statement.

After a damage assessment in Guam, the vessel will return to the US submarine base in Bremerton, Washington for repairs.

Last week the navy said the investigation showed that the submarine struck an uncharted “seamount” while patrolling below the surface.

Eleven sailors were injured in the accident. According to reports, the crash damaged the sub’s forward ballast tanks, but its nuclear plant was not damaged.

The US Navy regularly conducts operations in the region to challenge China’s disputed territorial claims on small islands, reefs and outcrops.

Aljilani was replaced by an interim commanding officer.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: What kind of psychopathic society needs to carry guns at all times? SCOTUS is playing with fire on a new constitutional challenge

The whole idea of the Second Amendment was clearly to be a lot better organized than the current slopfest.

10 hours ago

World

Damaged Amazon rainforest teetering on the brink

Splashed across South America in an exuberant blob of deep green, the Amazon basin is one of the world's great wildernesses.

10 hours ago
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

World

Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

US President Joe Biden, pictured November 2, 2021 at COP26, has seen his approval ratings tank amid frustration over his stalled economic agenda -...

20 hours ago
HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

World

HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Cervical cancer cases plummeted among British women who received a vaccination against the human papillomavirus.

21 hours ago