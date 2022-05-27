Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US Southern Baptist church group releases list of alleged sex abusers

Published

In 2019, two Texas newspapers published a bombshell investigation revealing sexual predators in the SBC
In 2019, two Texas newspapers published a bombshell investigation revealing sexual predators in the SBC - Copyright AFP Loren Elliott
In 2019, two Texas newspapers published a bombshell investigation revealing sexual predators in the SBC - Copyright AFP Loren Elliott

Leaders of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), the United States’ largest Protestant denomination, published a 205-page list on Thursday of ministers and other church workers who have been accused of sexual abuse.

The public release of the list comes days after an independent investigation said the church had for years suppressed reports of sexual abuse against priests and church staff. 

“This list is being made public for the first time as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention,” the SBC said in a statement on its website. 

Investigative firm Guidepost’s probe, published Sunday, found that for nearly two decades, survivors and advocates who sounded the alarm over sexual misconduct faced “resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility” from members of the church’s executive committee. 

On Thursday, the SBC said that it hoped “that churches will utilize this list proactively to protect and care for the most vulnerable among us.”

The newly released list contains hundreds of entries — some of them partially or fully redacted — detailing allegations, convictions and some cases that were not reported to the police. 

Some of the allegations in the list relate to the sexual abuse of children as young as five years old. 

In 2019, a bombshell investigation by two Texas newspapers revealed hundreds of predators and more than 700 victims of sexual abuse within the SBC since 1998.

The SBC has thousands of churches and 15 million members, mostly in the southern United States.

In this article:Abuse, Assault, Church, Crime, Religion, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Videos on social media of Russian helicopters being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses Videos on social media of Russian helicopters being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses

Business

Is Ukraine the attack helicopter’s grave?

The numerous videos on social media of Russian helicopter gunships being shot down are very public evidence of the extent of the losses.

24 hours ago
Thirteen-year-old Yevgen could distinguish the calibre of shells exploding around him after three months of Russia's war in Ukraine Thirteen-year-old Yevgen could distinguish the calibre of shells exploding around him after three months of Russia's war in Ukraine

World

Ukraine’s children of war roam rubble of eastern front

The darting eyes of the sullen boy sitting all alone on a slab of a destroyed Ukrainian apartment tower moved to the sound of...

22 hours ago

Business

No slump for pump and dump cryptocurrency gangs

The value of an obscure coin called Enzyme was tumbling downwards earlier this month — but then something unusual happened on May 15.

20 hours ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance

World

Finnish PM says trust in Russia lost for ‘generations’ during Kyiv trip

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance - Copyright AFP Jim WATSONFinnish...

16 hours ago