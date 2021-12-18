Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

Published

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France
In this file photo taken in 2013, Denise Campbell Bauer testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington - Copyright AFP Daniel Ceng
In this file photo taken in 2013, Denise Campbell Bauer testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington - Copyright AFP Daniel Ceng

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed veteran diplomat Denise Campbell Bauer as the country’s next ambassador to France.

Bauer, 57, served as the US ambassador to Belgium between 2013 and 2017 and is also known as a nonprofit leader and advocate for women in politics.

Bauer’s confirmation comes as Washington seeks to mend fences with Paris after a bitter row over a scrapped submarine deal.

Nominated by President Joe Biden in July, Bauer was confirmed by the Senate during a marathon series of votes in the early hours of Saturday.

When announcing Bauer’s nomination earlier this summer, the White House praised her “collaborative leadership style, high ethics standards, and crisis management skills.”  

A former journalist, Bauer took an active part in Barack Obama’s two presidential campaigns, and in 2019 became head of the “Women for Biden” advocacy group in the runup to the 2020 election.

Bauer, who speaks fluent French, will also be the US ambassador to Monaco.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Canada experiences highest one day rise in new COVID-19 cases in seven months

The push for Canadians to get their vaccine booster shots is ramping up as the COVID-19 Omicron variant spreads across the country.

19 hours ago
WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

Life

Omicron seen as the biggest current threat to global public health

As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the U.S., the variant is now considered the “biggest threat to global public health.”

23 hours ago
US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers US exchanges offer a rich potential target for hackers

World

Growing tensions over cyber-warfare between US and Iran

Has Iran become a threat to U.S. interests on par with Russia?

18 hours ago

Life

This year’s flu vaccine doesn’t match the main circulating flu virus strain

An FDA laboratory worker injects an influenza virus into an egg, where it will grow before being harvested—one of the many complex steps involved...

19 hours ago