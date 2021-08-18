Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US sees 'unanimity' with Russia, China on Afghanistan

Published

US sees 'unanimity' with Russia, China on Afghanistan
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks on the crisis in Afghanistan to reporters at the State Department - Copyright AFP NICOLAS TUCAT
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks on the crisis in Afghanistan to reporters at the State Department - Copyright AFP NICOLAS TUCAT

The United States said Wednesday it shared the same goals on Afghanistan as frequent adversaries China and Russia, which have quickly moved to work with the triumphant Taliban.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pointed to a statement issued Monday by the UN Security Council, where China and Russia wield veto power, that called for an inclusive new government.

The statement “speaks to the fact that we are all in the same place, which is calling on the Taliban to ensure justice and equal rights and inclusion, for there to be no violence, for people to be able to leave when they can,” Sherman told reporters.

“So I think right now there’s very strong unanimity,” said Sherman, who last month became the most high-ranking member of President Joe Biden’s administration to travel to China.

Both Russia and China stepped up contacts with the Taliban after the United States decided to withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year military involvement and setting off the swift crumbling of the government in Kabul.

Despite commentary gloating of US disaster in Afghanistan, both China and Russia are seen as eager to avoid instability and safe havens for Islamist extremists who could carry out attacks.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

5 hours ago
Will Parfitt Will Parfitt

Entertainment

Chatting with Will Parfitt: Australian-based performer and social influencer

Australian-based performer, model, and world-renowned social media influencer Will Parfitt chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his journey in the contemporary entertainment scene,...

19 hours ago

World

T.S. Grace is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday prior to reaching Yucatan Peninsula

Grace was hardly done thrashing the Caribbean when it set its sights on a new country: Mexico.

20 hours ago
Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

World

Delta variant confirmed in New Zealand, virus case total at five

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, seen here in March 2021, has said the discovery of new coronavirus cases justifies her decision to issue...

24 hours ago