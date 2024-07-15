Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US Secret Service agrees to review after Trump assassination bid

AFP

Published

Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage in Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024
Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage in Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024 - Copyright AFP Rebecca DROKE
Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage in Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024 - Copyright AFP Rebecca DROKE

Under growing pressure for a massive security failure, the US Secret Service on Monday vowed to cooperate with an independent review after a shooter was allowed to open fire on Donald Trump.

The 78-year-old former president was injured but survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania Saturday, a brazen attack that shocked a nation already deeply polarized ahead of the November vote.

“The Secret Service is working with all involved Federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened, and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again,” the agency’s director Kimberly Cheatle said in a statement.

“We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully. We will also work with the appropriate Congressional committees on any oversight action,” Cheatle added.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania when multiple bangs rang out. He clutched his ear, with blood visible on his ear and cheek, then ducked to the floor as Secret Service agents swarmed onto the podium, surrounding him and rushing him to a nearby vehicle.

The shooter and a bystander were killed, and two spectators injured.

Biden ordered a full review of security at the rally, as well as at this week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump will be crowned the party’s presidential nominee.

The Secret Service has been under growing pressure over how a gunman aiming an assault rifle was allowed to take position on a roof some 500 feet (150 meters) from one of the most protected political figures on the planet.

And the questions grew louder when phone footage emerged of people sighting the gunman on the roof and trying to warn security before he opened fire.

With Trump set to appear at the convention Monday, Cheatle said the agency was working to toughen security at the event.

The Secret Service “designs operational security plans for National Special Security Events (NSSE) to be dynamic in order to respond to a kinetic security environment and the most up-to-date intelligence from our partners,” her statement said.

On Sunday the Secret Service said it was “fully prepared” for the convention.

In this article:Investigation, Politics, Trump, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US presidential hopeful Jill Stein described the assassination attempt of Donald Trump as 'tragic' and a symptom of a 'troubled system' in America US presidential hopeful Jill Stein described the assassination attempt of Donald Trump as 'tragic' and a symptom of a 'troubled system' in America

World

Jill Stein: Trump shooting symptom of ‘troubled’ US system

US presidential hopeful Jill Stein described the assassination attempt of Donald Trump as 'tragic' and a symptom of a 'troubled system' in America -...

23 hours ago
According to research by a UK-based non-profit, online abuse against women in Ethiopia is forcing them to restrict their involvement in public life, both on and offline According to research by a UK-based non-profit, online abuse against women in Ethiopia is forcing them to restrict their involvement in public life, both on and offline

Tech & Science

Russian created AI bots discovered seeking to interfere with the US election

AI and election interference: As we approach election season, we can expect more and more of this.

18 hours ago
A police bomb squad car was seen driving towards the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former US president Donald Trump, as the FBI investigates the incident. A police bomb squad car was seen driving towards the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former US president Donald Trump, as the FBI investigates the incident.

World

‘Quiet’, ‘lonely’ – the suspected Trump shooter

A police bomb squad car was seen driving towards the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected shooter of former US president Donald Trump,...

19 hours ago
On the so-called dark web, providers of ransomware services and support pitch their products openly On the so-called dark web, providers of ransomware services and support pitch their products openly

Business

Evolve Bank suffers ransomware attack

Evolve Bank has disclosed a ransomware attack from infamous ransomware gang, LockBit.

6 hours ago