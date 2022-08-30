Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US says Russia receives Iranian combat drones, many faulty

Russia has begun receiving Iranian combat drones to be used in the Ukraine war.
AFP

Published

Iranian drones during a military exercise, of which Russia is importing "hundreds" of, according to the US military
Iranian drones during a military exercise, of which Russia is importing "hundreds" of, according to the US military - Copyright AFP Shahid Saeed MIRZA
Iranian drones during a military exercise, of which Russia is importing "hundreds" of, according to the US military - Copyright AFP Shahid Saeed MIRZA

Russia has begun receiving Iranian combat drones to be used in the Ukraine war, but many of them have already proven faulty, the US military said Tuesday.

“Russian transport aircraft loaded the UAV equipment at an airfield in Iran and subsequently flew from Iran to Russia over several days in August,” said Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder, using the initials for unmanned aerial vehicle.

“It’s likely part of Russia’s plans to import hundreds of Iranian UAVs of various types,” he said.

However, Ryder said, “our information indicates that UAVs associated with this transfer have already experienced numerous failures.”

He did not offer evidence for that claim.

After both sides have deployed and lost large numbers of surveillance and attack drones over the six months of the war, Russian are importing two types from Iran: the Mohajer-6 and the Shahed-series UAVs, according to the Pentagon.  

Russian forces intend to use the Iranian UAVs for air-to-surface attacks, electronic warfare, and battlefield targeting.

Ryder said Moscow turned to Iran in part because sanctions and export controls directed at Russia by Ukraine’s allies have made it harder for Russian industry to produce their own.

In this article:Aviation, Conflict, Iran, Military, Russia, Ukraine News, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Major banking group suffers with Internet access issues

It’s even more alarming that 24 hours on from the initial server outage, customers are still struggling to regain access.

22 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he was buying English football club Manchester United, without providing any details as to whether he was serious or not Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he was buying English football club Manchester United, without providing any details as to whether he was serious or not

Business

Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower in buyout battle

Elon Musk has formally subpoenaed a Twitter whistleblower to share information about spam accounts at the social network.

20 hours ago
Beirut's cafes now serve as substitute workplaces for people grappling with drastic electricity shortages and internet cuts Beirut's cafes now serve as substitute workplaces for people grappling with drastic electricity shortages and internet cuts

Business

Interview: Steps to make technology more accessible for those with disabilities

Digital accessibility is the inclusive practice of making websites, digital tools, and technologies accessible and usable for people with disabilities.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Q&A: Keeping up with the rapid changes in optical telecommunications

The US had in the past been a leader in development and production of optical materials. Today however, we rely heavily on materials coming...

20 hours ago