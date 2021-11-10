Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US says migrant caravan leaders enriching criminals

Published

US says migrant caravan leaders enriching criminals
US ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar accused the leaders of a migrant caravan marching north towards the Mexican-US border of ensuring "money goes to traffickers and criminals," during a press conference in Mexico City on November 9, 2021 - Copyright APEC NEW ZEALAND 2021/AFP Handout
US ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar accused the leaders of a migrant caravan marching north towards the Mexican-US border of ensuring "money goes to traffickers and criminals," during a press conference in Mexico City on November 9, 2021 - Copyright APEC NEW ZEALAND 2021/AFP Handout

The US ambassador to Mexico on Tuesday accused the leaders of a migrant caravan marching north towards the Mexican-US border of enriching people smugglers and criminals.

The organizers say they are protecting human rights, “when in reality what they’re doing is (ensuring that) money goes to traffickers and criminals,” Ken Salazar said.

The United States and Mexico “are going to work together so that this does not happen,” added Salazar, a seasoned politician named ambassador by US President Joe Biden in June.

In recent months, tens of thousands of US-bound migrants fleeing poverty and violence have arrived in Mexico, where they risk exploitation by criminals and abuses by authorities.

Tensions have mounted between the Mexican authorities and the roughly 1,000 migrants who set off on foot from the southern city of Tapachula on October 23.

The caravan had planned to travel to Mexico City to demand legal documents.

But one of its leaders, Mexican activist Irineo Mujica, said in a video posted on social media on Monday that he would organize an even bigger group to travel to the US-Mexican border instead.

“We’ll have a caravan of 10,000. We’re not going to Mexico City. We’re going to the northern border, if they insist on imprisoning us like animals,” he said.

Mexican authorities accuse the caravan leaders of rejecting their offers of medical care and help with immigration procedures for pregnant women and children.

The activists say that would mean returning to Tapachula, which migrants have described as a giant, overcrowded “prison” with little prospect of finding work.

There have been clashes between security forces and migrants traveling in the caravan, resulting in a number of injuries and detentions.

Two Cubans were killed after National Guard agents opened fire on a vehicle carrying migrants around 15 kilometers (nine miles) from where the caravan was marching on October 31.

The Guards said the driver had ignored an order to stop and tried to ram a patrol vehicle.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study Messenger RNA Covid vaccines 66% effective against Delta: US study

Life

The COVID-19 vaccine has become a red vs blue issue in the U.S., and it’s very telling

One of the biggest challenges in dealing with coronavirus in the United States is getting more people vaccinated.

14 hours ago
Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

World

Original Apple built by Jobs and Wozniak auctioned

An original Apple computer, handbuilt by company founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 45 years ago, goes under the hammer in the U.S.

21 hours ago

World

Tuvalu minister films climate speech standing in ocean

Tuvalu's foreign minister has filmed a video address to be shown at a UN climate summit standing thigh deep in seawater and pleading for...

9 hours ago
Islanders seek to revive Jersey's native tongue Islanders seek to revive Jersey's native tongue

World

Islanders seek to revive Jersey's native tongue

A 2012 survey found that less than one percent of the Jersey population spoke Jerriais - Copyright AFP/File Behrouz MEHRIAnna CUENCAOctogenarian Francois Le Maistre...

14 hours ago