Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US says it is not delaying Iran nuclear talks

Washington denied Monday suggestions it is stalling a potential agreement to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal.
AFP

Published

US State Department spokesman Ned Price -- seen here in January 2022 -- rebuffed comments that Washington was to blame for delays in wrapping up negotiations over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal
US State Department spokesman Ned Price -- seen here in January 2022 -- rebuffed comments that Washington was to blame for delays in wrapping up negotiations over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA
US State Department spokesman Ned Price -- seen here in January 2022 -- rebuffed comments that Washington was to blame for delays in wrapping up negotiations over reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal - Copyright AFP Ishara S. KODIKARA

Washington denied Monday suggestions it is stalling a potential agreement to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal after a “final” draft was circulated, but said outstanding questions remain.

“The notion that we have delayed this negotiation in any way is just not true,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

After the EU sent the proposed text to both Tehran and Washington in late July, Iran “responded with several comments,” Price said, without being specific.

“This is why it has taken us some additional time to review those comments and to determine our response of our own,” he said.

“We are seriously reviewing those comments.”

Earlier Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is leading the effort to bring the United States and Iran together in agreement, suggested Washington was now slowing the process.

“There was an Iranian response that I considered reasonable to transmit to the United States,” he said.

“The United States has not formally replied yet. But we are waiting for their response and I hope that response will allow us to finish the negotiation — I hope so, but I can’t assure you of it.”

Price said Washington was “encouraged” by the fact that Tehran appeared to have dropped an earlier demand that, to complete a deal, the United States remove its formal designation of the Islamic Republican Guard Corps as an international terrorist organization.

That was one of the issues that has appeared to hold up progress on a final agreement that was sketched out in March.

However, Price added, “there are still some outstanding issues that must be resolved, some gaps that must be bridged, if we are able to get there.”

“We are working as quickly as we can to put together an appropriate response to the Iranian paper,” he said.

Iran and major global powers struck a deal in 2015 to limit Tehran’s nuclear program with the aim of preventing it from obtaining nuclear weapons.

But in 2018 US President Donald Trump, a strong critic of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), unilaterally pulled out and slapped heavier sanctions on Iran.

Since then Iran has accelerated its nuclear research and development activities, getting closer to where it would be able to create a nuclear bomb.

Since coming into office in January 2021, US President Joe Biden has pressed to revive the JCPOA in exchange for alleviating sanctions on Iran.

In this article:Diplomacy, Eu, Iran, Nuclear, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Counting the cost of digital transformation errors

In 71 percent of enterprises, the C-suite takes a strong interest in the adoption of new technologies.

17 hours ago
Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine

World

Europe huddles down for a winter without Russian gas

Many believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is using energy supplies as a strategic weapon to put pressure on nations that have applied sanctions against...

19 hours ago
PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition

Life

Op-Ed: What is the fuss about Finnish PM Sanna Marin dancing?

Dancing is not illegal.

32 mins ago
Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday

Business

UK dock workers’ union threatens further strikes

Workers at Felixstowe port in southeastern England began an eight-day strike over pay on Sunday - Copyright AFP/File HECTOR RETAMALA trade union on Monday...

13 hours ago