Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US: Russia should clarify troop movements near Ukraine

The United States called Wednesday for Russia to be clear about its intentions amid “unusual military activity” along Ukraine’s borders.

Published

US: Russia should clarify troop movements near Ukraine
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said the United States is concerned about troop movements inside Russia's borders but close to the frontier of Ukraine - Copyright POOL/AFP Jeff J Mitchell
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said the United States is concerned about troop movements inside Russia's borders but close to the frontier of Ukraine - Copyright POOL/AFP Jeff J Mitchell

The United States called Wednesday for Russia to be clear about its intentions amid “unusual military activity” along Ukraine’s borders, saying Washington was watching the situation “very closely.”

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US was concerned about troop movements inside Russia’s borders but close to the frontier of Ukraine, where Ukraine government forces are locked in a seven-year war with pro-Moscow rebels.

Kirby did not provide details about what the US military had observed of Russian military activities, saying only that it was “unusual in its size and scope.”

“It’s not exactly clear what the Russian intentions are,” he said.

Washington was keen to “better understand” the activities and did not want to see “any action further destabilize what is already a very tense part of the world,” Kirby added.

“We urge Russia to be clear about their intentions and to abide by their Minsk agreements,’ he said, referring to agreements to try and halt the fighting inside Ukraine.

The United States is keeping a close watch on the developments.

“Our support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine is  unwavering,” Kirby added.

The comments followed a rare visit to Moscow last week by the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, who met in the Russian capital with President Vladimir Putin.

CNN reported that President Joe Biden deployed Burns, the former US ambassador to Moscow, to raise the issue of the Russian troop surge directly.

In this article:Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Australia last in climate policy – What do you expect, with so many syllables in each word?

We’re neither baffled by the BS nor blinded by the science. We’re just going through the motions, and doing it very badly.

13 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Gosar’s AOC tweet shows the GOP’s broader threat to US democracy

Twitter Inc. added a warning label on Tuesday to an anime video shared by U.S. Republican lawmaker Paul Gosar.

14 hours ago
Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married

World

Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education when she was 15...

22 hours ago
Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services Hacked US tech firm secures tool to restore services

World

Taiwan government faces 5 million cyber attacks daily: official

Taiwan's government agencies face around five million cyber attacks and probes a day, as a report warned of increasing Chinese cyber warfare.

5 hours ago