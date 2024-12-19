Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US removed 270,000 migrants in a year: official figures

AFP

Published

More people in the US illegally were removed last year than during any 12 months under former president Donald Trump
More people in the US illegally were removed last year than during any 12 months under former president Donald Trump - Copyright AFP/File CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA
More people in the US illegally were removed last year than during any 12 months under former president Donald Trump - Copyright AFP/File CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

US immigration authorities removed over 270,000 people last financial year, figures showed Thursday, weeks before Donald Trump takes office threatening to deport millions of migrants.

The tally of removals is the final annual report under President Joe Biden, and is higher than at any time in the last decade — including during Trump’s first term as president.

The bulk of those forced to leave the United States had crossed the southern border illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in its report.

Around a third of them had criminal convictions, or were facing criminal charges.

Covering 12 months to the end of September, the period largely coincided with the presidential campaign in which Trump made clamping down on migration a key feature.

He pledged to launch the largest deportation operation in US history when he takes office on January 20.

The promise — which focused heavily on the unsubstantiated claim that migrants commit more crimes than US citizens — proved popular with voters.

Trump has offered few details on how the operation would be carried out, with analysis suggesting it would be costly and impractical with current staffing levels.

“Every year, our workforce faces tremendous challenges — but every year, they meet those challenges head-on,” said ICE Deputy Director Patrick Lechleitner.

Illegal crossings surged after Biden took office, though declined sharply over the last year after his administration tightened rules on claiming asylum.

Estimates suggest between 11 and 15 million people live in the United States illegally.

Trump and his supporters insist the number is far higher.

Many of those in the country without authorization work and pay taxes, often performing difficult or dangerous jobs that citizens don’t want to do.

Opponents of Trump’s pledged crackdown say the economy could suffer if he tries to deport illegal migrants on the scale he has suggested and say it would create labor shortages in housing, agriculture and social care.

Economists say any such shortage would push prices up, and undermine one of Trump’s key election promises to reduce inflation.

In this article:Immigration, Politics, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Kevin Evans Kevin Evans

Business

Cloud technologies and community building take center stage in Calgary with Code to Cloud Days

Kevin Evans started his journey in tech when he was just seven years old. 

7 hours ago

Business

Supporting entrepreneurs and innovation: Insights from Imad Jebara of Boast

"Entrepreneurs are the bloodline of growth and innovation in any country."

24 hours ago
Kristoffer Polaha Kristoffer Polaha

Entertainment

Kristoffer Polaha talks about starring in ‘The Christmas Quest’ on Hallmark, and working with Lacey Chabert

Kristoffer Polaha chatted about starring in the holiday movie "The Christmas Quest" on Hallmark and working opposite Lacey Chabert.

21 hours ago
Foxconn is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and assembles gadgets for many international brands Foxconn is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and assembles gadgets for many international brands

Business

Taiwan’s Foxconn in talks with Renault over Nissan stake: report

Taiwan's Foxconn is in talks with French auto giant Renault to buy its major stake in Japanese carmaker Nissan.

7 hours ago