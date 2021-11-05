Connect with us

US rapper Fetty Wap bailed over drug charges

Published

Rapper Fetty Wap poses at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP Cindy Ord
US rapper Fetty Wap was released on bail Friday, New York prosecutors said, a week after he was charged with drug trafficking.

The artist also known as William Junior Maxwell II was released on a $500,000 secured bond, the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn said in a brief statement.

He will be subject to GPS monitoring and random drug testing and was forced to surrender his passport.

Maxwell, 30, was one of six men indicted by prosecutors in Brooklyn.

They are accused of transporting, distributing and selling more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.

FBI agents arrested Maxwell on October 28 at the Citi Field baseball stadium in Queens where he had been scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival.

He gained recognition when his debut single “Trap Queen” reached number two on the US charts in 2015.

