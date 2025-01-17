Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US president-elect Trump holds phone talks with Chinese leader Xi

AFP

Published

This combination of pictures created on January 17, 2025 shows China's President Xi Jinping in Macau on December 19, 2024 and US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington on November 13, 2024
This combination of pictures created on January 17, 2025 shows China's President Xi Jinping in Macau on December 19, 2024 and US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington on November 13, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Anthony Kwan, Allison ROBBERT
This combination of pictures created on January 17, 2025 shows China's President Xi Jinping in Macau on December 19, 2024 and US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington on November 13, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Anthony Kwan, Allison ROBBERT

Chinese President Xi Jinping held phone talks Friday with US president-elect Donald Trump, Chinese state media reported.

CCTV said the phone call happened “on the evening of January 17”, without providing any immediate further details.

Earlier on Friday, China announced Xi would send Vice President Han Zheng to attend Trump’s inauguration next week.

Trump waged a bitter trade war with China during his first term, slapping onerous tariffs on imports from the world’s second-largest economy.

He has threatened to impose more severe measures this time around, accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices and contributing to a devastating fentanyl crisis in the United States.

On Thursday, Beijing slammed comments by Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state, as “unwarranted attacks” after the senator — in his confirmation hearing — called China “the most… dangerous near-peer adversary” the US had ever faced.

“The US side must establish a correct understanding of China, cease unwarranted attacks and smear campaigns against China,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing.

In December, Xi said China was willing to engage in dialogue and “expand cooperation” with the US, but warned that a trade war would have “no winners”.

In this article:China, Diplomacy, Trump, US, Xi
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

TikTok and several other prominent Chinese apps face complaints they don't respect EU data protection rules TikTok and several other prominent Chinese apps face complaints they don't respect EU data protection rules

Social Media

Chinese apps including TikTok hit by privacy complaints in Europe

Online privacy campaigners said they had filed complaints in several European countries against six Chinese companies including TikTok.

23 hours ago
Many observers argue X has shifted rightwards since Elon Musk's 2022 takeover Many observers argue X has shifted rightwards since Elon Musk's 2022 takeover

Social Media

French researchers aim to ease X refugees’ path with ‘HelloQuitX’

French researchers have developed an application to help users migrate their whole online community from Elon Musk's X to rival social platforms.

23 hours ago
Wildfires have inflicted unprecedented destruction on Los Angeles, America's second largest city Wildfires have inflicted unprecedented destruction on Los Angeles, America's second largest city

World

Trauma and tragedy in the City of Angels: covering the LA fires

The United States's second-largest city has never faced a blaze of this scale, driven by an extreme autumn drought and fierce Santa Ana winds.

23 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: ‘Amexit’ — America’s departure from itself and sanity.

Like Brexit, Amexit doesn’t need to happen. Any guesses what will happen?

15 hours ago