World

US pledges to 'sharply' reduce methane emissions

Published

The Biden administration announced new regulations aimed at 'sharply' reducing methane emissions by the oil and gas industry - Copyright AFP -

The Biden administration announced new regulations during the global climate summit on Tuesday aimed at “sharply” reducing methane emissions by the oil and natural gas industry.

The US announcement came as President Joe Biden attended the COP26 in Glasgow, where dozens of countries joined an American and European Union pledge to cut emissions of methane — the most potent greenhouse gas — by 30 percent this decade.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it was proposing “comprehensive new protections to sharply reduce pollution from the oil and natural gas industry.”

“The proposed rule would reduce 41 million tons of methane emissions from 2023 to 2035, the equivalent of 920 million metric tons of carbon dioxide,” the EPA said in a statement.

“That’s more than the amount of carbon dioxide emitted from all US passenger cars and commercial aircraft in 2019,” it added.

The emission reduction requirements would apply not only to existing oil and gas sources but to those being built in the future.

It requires states to “develop plans to limit methane emissions from hundreds of thousands of existing sources nationwide.”

The EPA said it expects to issue a final rule before the end of the year.

“As global leaders convene at this pivotal moment in Glasgow for COP26, it is now abundantly clear that America is back and leading by example in confronting the climate crisis with bold ambition,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said.

The Biden administration announcement was welcomed by environmental groups.

“Swiftly reducing methane emissions will result in significant and much-needed near-term climate progress,” said Julie McNamara, deputy policy director in the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

“Today’s actions by EPA Administrator Regan take important strides in achieving that necessary progress,” McNamara said.

