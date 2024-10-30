Connect with us

US offers $5 mn reward over 1994 plane bombing blamed on Hezbollah

AFP

Published

The United States on Tuesday offered a $5 million reward for information about a 1994 plane bombing in Panama blamed on Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that killed 21 people.

Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 exploded midair after taking off from an airport in the Caribbean province of Colon.

All those onboard — mostly members of the Central American nation’s Jewish community — were killed, including three Americans.

“The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence has assessed that Hezbollah was responsible for the bombing of AC 901,” a statement released by the US State Department and Washington’s embassy in Panama said.

“Following the attack, an individual by the name of Ali Hawa Jamal, who also died in the bombing, was identified as the suspect who carried the bomb aboard the aircraft,” it said.

The offer was welcomed by relatives of the victims.

“Knowing that the United States and the world justice system have not forgotten this case is extremely important,” Ana Karina Smith Cain, whose grandfather died in the attack, told AFP.

“It was an extremely tragic day of indescribable pain for the families of the victims. Hopefully, at some point, those responsible can be brought to trial,” she added.

A war between Hezbollah and Israel erupted last month after nearly a year of cross-border fire.

Israel escalated air strikes against the Iran-backed group and sent ground forces into Lebanon.

