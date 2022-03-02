Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US Justice Dept launches task force to pursue ‘corrupt Russian oligarchs’

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the launch on Wednesday of a task force to pursue “corrupt Russian oligarchs.”

Published

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the launch of a task force to pursue 'corrupt Russian oligarchs'
US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the launch of a task force to pursue 'corrupt Russian oligarchs' - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the launch of a task force to pursue 'corrupt Russian oligarchs' - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the launch on Wednesday of a task force to pursue “corrupt Russian oligarchs” and violators of sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“The Justice Department will use all of its authorities to seize the assets of individuals and entities who violate these sanctions,” Garland said in a statement announcing the launch of “Task Force KleptoCapture.”

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue this unjust war,” Garland said.

US President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, warned Russia’s billionaires that the task force would “find and seize their yachts, their luxury apartments their private jets.”

“We are coming for your ill-begotten gains,” he said.

Garland said the task force would be made up of more than a dozen prosecutors from the National Security and Criminal Divisions of the Justice Department and assets from other law enforcement agencies.

“To those bolstering the Russian regime through corruption and sanctions evasion: we will deprive you of safe haven and hold you accountable,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said. “Oligarchs be warned: we will use every tool to freeze and seize your criminal proceeds.”

In this article:Conflict, Justice, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Two Ukraine speeches — and two very different reactions

How much of the world views the war in Ukraine was illustrated in the reaction to two speeches on Tuesday.

20 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russia is losing the future in Ukraine

Russia is risking becoming an impoverished junior partner to China, yet another “demotion” on the global stage.

17 hours ago
With a "historic" change in attitude, "exceptional" arms exports, and a defiant stance against Russian demands, Russian aggression in Ukraine has rocked the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden (Swedish troops are seen here) With a "historic" change in attitude, "exceptional" arms exports, and a defiant stance against Russian demands, Russian aggression in Ukraine has rocked the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden (Swedish troops are seen here)

World

Ukraine war brings Sweden, Finland even closer to NATO

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden.

22 hours ago
New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters torch their own camp outside parliament as police move in New Zealand anti-vaccine protesters torch their own camp outside parliament as police move in

World

New Zealand protesters burn camp after riot police move in

New Zealand anti-vaccination demonstrators set alight their own protest camp outside parliament.

13 hours ago