Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

Published

US issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary
Washington saw security intensified with National Guard troops and high fences following the January 6 assault on Congress by supporters of president Donald Trump - Copyright POOL/AFP Tolga Akmen
Washington saw security intensified with National Guard troops and high fences following the January 6 assault on Congress by supporters of president Donald Trump - Copyright POOL/AFP Tolga Akmen

The US Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism threat advisory on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the United States faces a “heightened threat environment” from both domestic terrorists “and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.”

It cited increased use of “online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.”

The new advisory updated a January alert following the attack on the US Congress by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, when DHS said the country faced “increasingly complex and volatile” threats from anti-government and racially motivated extremists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad.

The bulletin had already been amended in May, with DHS warning violent extremists could exploit the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.

“Extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of Covid-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” the DHS advisory said, adding that “pandemic-related stressors… may contribute to more violence this year.”

Despite a rapid vaccination program, coronavirus case numbers have increased sharply in recent months in the United States due to the spread of the Delta variant, prompting new health measures.

The advisory, which expires on November 11, also noted that in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Yemeni branch of Al-Qaeda, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), had put out an English-language version of its propaganda “Inspire” magazine for the first time in over four years. 

This “demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire US-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences,” DHS said.

The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group’s most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes against its fighters in Yemen since soon after the 9/11 attacks. 

DHS was established after 9/11 and regularly issues terrorism threat advisories.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Gigabyte cyberattack provides critical lessons for businesses

in the face of ransomware, it is critical for companies to turn to cybersecurity solutions like managed detection and response.

14 hours ago
ENVOY Network ENVOY Network

Entertainment

Introducing the ENVOY Network, a premium NFT label

On Friday, August 13, ENVOY Network officially launched. Digital Journal has the scoop.

9 hours ago
Israel requires Covid tests for children aged three and up Israel requires Covid tests for children aged three and up

World

Israel requires Covid tests for children aged three and up

Israel is to require Covid-19 tests from next week for children as young as three to enter schools, swimming pools, hotels or gyms.

22 hours ago

World

Boeing Starliner launch faces further delays

Boeing's troubled Starliner spaceship could be set for further delays after the company said Thursday it was working to solve problems.

13 hours ago