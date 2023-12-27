Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US, Israel discuss ‘different phase’ of war

AFP

Published

Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer walks into the Executive Office Building next to the White House on Tuesday
Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer walks into the Executive Office Building next to the White House on Tuesday - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Israel's Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer walks into the Executive Office Building next to the White House on Tuesday - Copyright AFP ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Tuesday to discuss shifting “to a different phase” of the Israel-Hamas war with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, a White House official said.

The meeting provided an opportunity to talk about steps to improve the humanitarian situation in war-torn Gaza and minimize harm to civilians, according to the official, who did not wish to be named.

It was also meant as a chance to speak on “the transition to a different phase of the war to maximize focus on high-value Hamas targets,” the official said, referring to the Palestinian militant group.

The discussion comes after the UN Security Council agreed last week to a watered-down resolution calling for aid to be delivered to the Gaza Strip “at scale.”

Gaza’s 2.4 million people are suffering dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine, with only limited aid entering.

The bloodiest-ever Gaza war erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

They took 250 hostages of whom 129 remain inside Gaza. The effort to bring these home was also among the topics on the table at the Sullivan-Dermer meeting.

After the Hamas attack, Israel launched an extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The campaign has killed 20,915 people, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.

The Tuesday meeting additionally provided a chance for Israel and the United States to talk about the eventual “governance and security in Gaza, a political horizon for the Palestinian people, and continued work on normalization and integration,” the White House official said.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Palestinians, US, war
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Yields on bonds issued by the US Treasury have hit multiyear peaks in recent days, unnerving investors Yields on bonds issued by the US Treasury have hit multiyear peaks in recent days, unnerving investors

Business

Op-Ed: Bonds predict biggest recession in 50 years — this could get nasty with no Off switch

The risk is drowning or dying of thirst. Or both.

5 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Over 60% of people actively avoid the news and the news media doesn’t get it

So, poppets, any theories?

3 hours ago

Business

Demystifying the ins and outs of returning unwanted Holiday gifts

Many retailers have specific holiday return policies offering extended time frames that you can take advantage of. However, these can vary significantly...

5 hours ago

Life

Five common household items you should get rid of to save money

The most energy-hungry appliance tops the charts and the actual cost may vary depending on the model and its energy efficiency.

7 hours ago