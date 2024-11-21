US House speaker backs bathroom ban for first openly trans member

Representative-elect Sarah McBride (R),is the first openly trans member of the US Congress - Copyright AFP/File Ye Aung THU

The Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives voiced support Wednesday for banning a newly elected transgender woman from using women’s restrooms in the legislature.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex,” Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson’s remarks come after Democrat Sarah McBride’s election as the first openly transgender member of Congress this month.

She has received a cold welcome from her Republican colleagues, who retained control of the lower chamber in the November election.

Earlier this week, Representative Nancy Mace, an ally of President-elect Donald Trump, introduced a resolution that would ban transgender women from using female restrooms in the Capitol.

The fiery South Carolina congresswoman said “biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story,” in a post on X.

On Wednesday, Mace doubled down, introducing legislation that would apply the rule to all federal property.

Transgender rights are a hot-button issue in the United States — with the participation of trans people in competitive sports and the subject of access to gender-affirming care for minors triggering fiery debate.

Democrats and LGBTQ advocates largely denounced Mace’s effort, categorizing it as an attack on the dignity of trans people.

– McBride to comply –

Wednesday was also Transgender Day of Remembrance, held each year on November 20 to honor transgender people murdered on account of their gender identity.

“Too many transgender Americans, including young people, are cruelly targeted and face harassment simply for being themselves,” outgoing US President Joe Biden said in a statement, which did not mention the controversy on Capitol Hill.

McBride, who takes office in January, said Wednesday she would comply with the rules set out by Johnson, “even if I disagree with them.”

“Each of us were sent here because voters saw something in us that they value,” she said on social media.

“I look forward to seeing those qualities in every member come January. I hope all my colleagues will seek to do the same with me.”

Asked earlier this week about Mace’s original proposal, Johnson had initially deflected, telling reporters: “This is an issue that Congress has never had to address before, and we’re going to do that in deliberate fashion with member consensus.”

Johnson suggested in his Wednesday statement that McBride would be limited to using the Capitol’s unisex bathrooms or the bathroom in her office.