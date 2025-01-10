Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US hikes reward for Maduro arrest after ‘illegitimate’ swearing-in

AFP

Published

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters after his swearing-in ceremony
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters after his swearing-in ceremony - Copyright AFP Juan BARRETO
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro waves to supporters after his swearing-in ceremony - Copyright AFP Juan BARRETO

The United States hiked its reward for information leading to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s arrest to $25 million Friday, saying his swearing-in was illegitimate after he “clearly lost” last year’s election.

“The Venezuelan people and world know the truth — Maduro clearly lost the 2024 presidential election and has no right to claim the presidency,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, shortly after Maduro took the oath of office for a third term.

Blinken called the ceremony “an illegitimate presidential inauguration” as he reiterated Washington’s position that exiled opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia was Venezuela’s rightful president-elect.

Maximum rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Maduro — as well as his interior secretary Diosdado Cabello — were being raised to $25 million, Blinken said.

He also announced a new $15 million reward for Venezuelan defense minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez.

All three rewards stem from US narco-trafficking charges announced in March 2020, two years after Maduro’s first re-election that Washington also rejected as illegitimate.

In a separate announcement, the US Treasury Department said it was sanctioning eight senior officials who lead “key economic and security agencies enabling Nicolas Maduro’s repression and subversion of democracy in Venezuela.”

Those designated include high-level officials from the military and police, and the presidents of the country’s state-owned oil company and airline.

“Since last year’s election, Maduro and his associates have continued their repressive actions in Venezuela,” acting Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement.

“The United States, together with our likeminded partners, stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people’s vote for new leadership and rejects Maduro’s fraudulent claim of victory,” he added.

The United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union were taking “similar actions” on Friday, demonstrating “a message of solidarity with the Venezuelan people,” the Treasury Department said. 

In this article:Economy, Sanction, Sanctions, US, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the United States Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made his surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the United States

Social Media

‘Real-world harm’ if Meta ends fact-checks, global network warns

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's surprise announcement this week to slash content moderation policies in the U.S. has sparked alarm.

5 hours ago
US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration

Business

Op-Ed: Pricing the madness — Deportations, annexations, wars with allies, etc.

Meanwhile, you might want to try meds that actually work.

14 hours ago

Life

Looking over your shoulder: Which cities are safest for employees?

Bradford, Coventry and Birmingham have the lowest safety scores, and are therefore deemed the least safe cities to work in.

22 hours ago
The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025 The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025

Tech & Science

Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, ‘liberal’ policies as LA burns

The plume from the Palisades Fire drifts into the mountains in Topanga, California on January 9, 2025 - Copyright AFP David SwansonManon JACOBMonths of...

14 hours ago