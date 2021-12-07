Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US eyes NordStream pipeline as Russian pressure point over Ukraine

“If Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to invade Ukraine,” said USA.

Published

US, Germany pipeline deal warns Russia, seeks Ukraine transit
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, north eastern Germany, in 2020 - Copyright AFP Jam STA ROSA
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, north eastern Germany, in 2020 - Copyright AFP Jam STA ROSA
Paul HANDLEY

In the showdown over Russia’s implicit threat to invade Ukraine, the United States and European allies are eyeing what they see is a major vulnerability for Moscow — the just-completed Nord Stream 2 pipeline to carry natural gas to Europe.

US officials made clear Tuesday after President Joe Biden’s two-hour video call with Vladimir Putin that if the Russian leader does take military action against Ukraine, freezing the pipeline and its money-earning potential would be a key mode of retaliation.

“It is leverage for the West, because if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“If President Putin moves on Ukraine, our expectation is that the pipeline will be suspended,” said Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State.

The 10 billion-euro ($12 billion) pipeline, majority-owned by Russian giant Gazprom, was announced as completed in September, just around the time the Russian buildup of some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border began.

Running underwater from Russia’s Baltic coast to northeastern Germany, the 1,200-kilometer (745 miles) pipeline follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which was completed over a decade ago.

Like its twin, Nord Stream 2 will be able to pipe 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Europe, increasing the continent’s access to relatively cheap natural gas at a time of falling domestic production.

It also promises billions of dollars a year in earnings to Moscow, especially with the elevated prices of oil and gas now.

Europe has been deeply invested in the pipeline, expecting it to bring a strong supply of gas — cheaper and greener than oil — to the continent.

– German response –

Germany, which already imports around 40 percent of its gas from Russia, has taken a lead in supporting the project, resisting US pressure to minimize energy dependence on Moscow.

But with Russia threatening Ukraine, US officials believe that Germany, under incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is amenable to keeping the pipeline’s valves sealed to pressure Putin.

“The fact is that gas is not currently flowing through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which means it is not operating, which means that it’s not leverage for Putin,” Sullivan told reporters after the Putin-Biden call.

“We’ve had intensive discussions with both the outgoing and incoming German government on the issue of Nord Stream 2 in the context of a potential invasion,” he said.

“I’m not going to characterize it beyond that, other than it is an object of great priority.”

William Taylor, a former senior US diplomat in Kiev and now vice president of the US Institute of Peace, said using the pipeline to pressure Putin “will get his attention.”

“This is a long-term project for Putin, and we know that this project gives Russia, the Kremlin, real leverage over Europe,” Taylor told AFP.

“The question is, will the Germans go along? Well, the Germans are divided on this,” Taylor said. But if the Russians did invade Ukraine, German consensus could shift to opposing the pipeline.

Nuland, speaking to a hearing in the Senate, expressed confidence that Scholz agreed with Washington.

“We have already been speaking to him in his role as finance minister, and I have no doubt that he understands the seriousness of the situation that we are facing,” she said.

Using the pipeline is still not the heaviest hammer in the Western sanctions arsenal.

That could be banning Russia from SWIFT, the international system of financial transactions that banks and financial firms around the world depend on.

“SWIFT would be a major escalation… in particular for the Russians,” said Taylor.

“The Russians would suffer a lot, but others would too.”

In this article:Nord Stream, Nord Stream 2, pipeline, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Thailand plots sustainable comeback for DiCaprio beach

Mass tourism had brought the archipelago, immortalised in Leonardo DiCaprio movie "The Beach", to the brink of catastrophe.

18 hours ago
Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip

World

Nobel winner Ressa to fly to Oslo after Philippine courts approve trip

Philippine Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa will fly to Oslo to collect the award in person.

16 hours ago

Business

Why effective martech solutions for 2022 must include AI

Those working in marketing need to adopt AI quickly or fall behind in the competitive landscape, advises a leading expert.

16 hours ago
From art shows to theatre, Baghdad sees cultural revival From art shows to theatre, Baghdad sees cultural revival

World

From art shows to theatre, Baghdad sees cultural revival

After decades of conflict and strife, the Iraqi capital is experiencing an artistic renaissance.

22 hours ago