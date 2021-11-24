Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US expects 'incredibly close' ties with next German government

Published

Under a deal announced Wednesday, Olaf Scholz is set to be the new chancellor in a deal bringing together the Social Democrats with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats - Copyright AFP Amanuel Sileshi

The United States said Wednesday it expected strong relations with Germany’s incoming center-left-led government, pointing to shared values with Europe’s largest economy.

“We have every expectation that the relationship between the United States and Germany will continue to be incredibly close and effective,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the US-German relationship is “built on shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

“We look forward to working with Germany’s new government on our goals of revitalizing the transatlantic partnership, increasing cooperation with our NATO allies and raising the level of ambition of our relationship with the EU.”  

Under a deal announced Wednesday, Olaf Scholz is set to be the new chancellor in a deal bringing together the Social Democrats with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats.

He will be Germany’s first new chancellor after 16 years of the center-right Angela Merkel, who has led the country through four US presidencies.

President Joe Biden’s administration has quickly moved to build a close relationship with Germany, including by controversially waiving sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline being built with Russia.

Merkel had a tense relationship with Biden’s right-wing predecessor Donald Trump, who openly belittled her and criticized her welcome to migrants.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

computer computer

Business

Is low-code security automation the answer to business IT security needs?

Automation will grow beyond the Security Operations Center (SOC) to serve as a system of record for the entire security organization.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Three new forms of cyberattack to be worried about in 2022

Are we heading towards a new fertile hunting ground for scammers?

14 hours ago
Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit alongside 110 countries Biden invites Taiwan to democracy summit alongside 110 countries

World

China, Russia furious over Biden democracy summit snubs

China and Russia reacted furiously Wednesday to US President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them.

10 hours ago

Life

Thousands of students in L.A. schools may have to enroll elsewhere after Jan. 10

Close to 80 percent of students in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are on track to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

24 hours ago