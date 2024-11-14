Connect with us

US envoy says Mexico’s ‘hugs not bullets’ strategy failed

AFP

Published

US ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Mexico faces a "very serious" security problem
US ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Mexico faces a "very serious" security problem - Copyright AFP Ibrahim AMRO

The “hugs not bullets” security strategy introduced by Mexico’s former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to tackle criminal violence at its roots failed, US ambassador Ken Salazar said Wednesday.

In unusually blunt remarks, the diplomat, who was appointed by outgoing US President Joe Biden in 2021, said Mexico faced a “very serious” security problem.

While crime prevention was a valid concept, “the hugs not bullets strategy did not work,” Salazar told a press conference where he was asked about the efforts of Lopez Obrador and his successor President Claudia Sheinbaum to address crime through social policy.

“This is a very serious problem for Mexico, and saying there’s no problem or blaming others, blaming the United States… is not what’s needed to achieve security,” he said.

In September, Lopez Obrador said that the United States shared blame for cartel infighting that erupted following the dramatic July arrest on US soil of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

The “hugs not bullets” policy, launched by Lopez Obrador after he became president in 2018, prioritized grants, scholarships and other measures to deter young Mexicans from turning to crime.

The veteran leftist, who was replaced by Sheinbaum on October 1, “closed the door” to collaboration with the United States on security, which meant that Mexico missed out on around $32 million in assistance, Salazar said.

Sheinbaum, a former Mexico City mayor and the country’s first woman president, has ruled out declaring “war” on drug cartels.

Although she avoids using the “hugs not bullets” slogan, she has pledged to continue her predecessor’s strategy of addressing the root causes of crime, while also making better use of intelligence.

Spiraling criminal violence, much of it linked to drug trafficking and gangs, has seen more than 450,000 people murdered across Mexico since 2006.

In this article:diplomacia, Mexico, politica
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

