Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US embassy in Cuba to resume ‘full visa processing’ in 2023

AFP

Published

Starting in early 2023, Cubans will no longer have to travel to third countries for their US visas to be processed
Starting in early 2023, Cubans will no longer have to travel to third countries for their US visas to be processed - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB
Starting in early 2023, Cubans will no longer have to travel to third countries for their US visas to be processed - Copyright AFP SAUL LOEB

The US embassy in Cuba said Wednesday it would resume “full immigrant visa processing” next year for the first time since 2017, when the mission was closed over alleged sonic attacks on diplomatic staff.

The announcement came as Cuba is experiencing an unprecedented exodus of undocumented migrants amid the communist country’s worst economic crisis in 30 years due to ramped-up US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

“This change will… eliminate the need for Cubans applying for immigrant visas in family preference categories to travel outside of Cuba to Georgetown, Guyana for their interviews,” the embassy said in a statement.

The United States evacuated its diplomatic staff and their families in 2017 after at least two dozen people suffered brain injuries that resembled concussion, but with no exterior signs of trauma.

US officials accused Cuba of carrying out “health attacks” using some sort of acoustic or microwave device, a charge Havana angrily rejected.

A US government report in 2020 said the illnesses suffered by staff and their families were most likely caused by “directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy.”

The embassy closure made obtaining a visa an expensive nightmare for Cubans, who now had to travel to a third country, at their own cost, to put in an application.

Many have sought to make it to US shores even without a visa, many trying their luck without travel documents on long, dangerous journeys by sea or by road via Central America.

According to US border police, a record 198,000 Cubans illegally entered the United States in the last 11 months.

The US embassy resumed limited visa services in Havana in May, but announced “full resumption” from early 2023, enabled by an increase in embassy personnel.

According to existing immigration agreements, the United States is supposed to authorize at least 20,000 immigrant visas a year to Cubans.

However those agreements were suspended in 2018 by former president Donald Trump, whose administration also refused to meet with the Cuban government.

Annual migration talks between Havana and Washington resumed earlier this year.

In this article:Cuba, Eeuu, migración, política
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

US Fed raises key interest rate as recession fears mount

The Federal Reserve raised the key US interest rate again Wednesday and said more hikes are coming as it battles soaring prices.

4 hours ago
Rockstar Games says its work on the next "Grand Theft Auto" video game will not be derailed by a hack of its systems that resulted in glimpses of the title being shared online Rockstar Games says its work on the next "Grand Theft Auto" video game will not be derailed by a hack of its systems that resulted in glimpses of the title being shared online

Business

‘Bad buzz’: Gaming industry reels from ‘Grand Theft Auto’ hack

The video game industry is coming to terms with one of the biggest hacks in its history, after footage was leaked online of "Grand...

7 hours ago
China is the last major economy wedded to a strategy of stamping out emerging virus outbreaks as they arise China is the last major economy wedded to a strategy of stamping out emerging virus outbreaks as they arise

Business

Zero-Covid harming 75% of European firms in China: business group

China's "inflexible" and "inconsistent" zero-Covid policy is crippling European business operations in the country.

18 hours ago
Bobbie Racette Bobbie Racette

Business

How to scale a company and develop successful new products, according to the founder and CEO of Virtual Gurus

Bobbie Racette had no idea she was about to build what would become Canada’s largest freelancing platform in a few years.

10 hours ago