Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US drops plan to vacate troop bases in Germany, Belgium

Published

US drops plan to vacate troop bases in Germany, Belgium
US army soldiers stand in formation during a joint military tactical training exercise with Bulgaria's and Georgia's armies, during the multinational defense exercise Defender Europe 21 - Copyright AFP HOSHANG HASHIMI
US army soldiers stand in formation during a joint military tactical training exercise with Bulgaria's and Georgia's armies, during the multinational defense exercise Defender Europe 21 - Copyright AFP HOSHANG HASHIMI

The US Army announced Friday that it would retain troop sites in Germany and Belgium that had been slated for handover, saying they were needed for “growing” defense demands in the region.

The announcement underscored President Joe Biden’s reversal of his predecessor Donald Trump’s plan to slash US troops in Europe and move some bases out of Germany.

The army said its installations in Ansbach, Kaiserslautern, Mannheim, Pirmasens, Stuttgart and Wiesbaden in Germany and at Caserne Daumerie near Chievres in Belgium would not now be turned over to the host nations.

The locations include housing, support facilities, a base for storing hundreds of armored vehicles, a warehouse location and administrative offices.

The reversal to plans made years ago to leave the locations is “due to growing requirements in the European theater,” the army said in a statement.

In July 2020 Trump announced that the United States would withdraw almost 12,000 out of the nearly 35,000 US soldiers based in Germany, bringing some home and redeploying others elsewhere in Europe. 

But Pentagon officials, citing the need for long-term planning for such moves, did not take immediate action and the current level of troops in Germany remains around 35,000.

After Biden came into office in January, the Trump plan was dropped as Washington views Russia as a significant threat to Europe and believes the US troop presence is crucial to the NATO mission.

In April, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon would actually add another 500 US military personnel to its rosters in Germany, to be based in Weisbaden.

In June around 28,000 soldiers from the United States and 25 allied countries took part in the Defender 21 military exercises for building readiness and interoperability between US, NATO and partner forces.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

16 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Gulf Stream collapse will be ultra-catastrophic — What next? It’s looking truly lousy

ew studies have confirmed previous findings by the University of Copenhagen that the Gulf Stream is in serious, perhaps fatal, decline.

5 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: DeSantis plays the Pied-Piper, leading his state off a COVID-19 cliff

Dan Gelber, the mayor of Miami Beach, Florida, gave Governor Ron DeSantis a new moniker this week as the resurgent coronavirus continued to wreak...

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Atlantic Ocean currents are weakening, signaling a change in the world’s weather

This image is part of an animation of ocean surface currents from June 2005 to December 2007 from NASA satellites. This part shows the...

23 hours ago