Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US Defense officials to visit Guyana amid Venezuela row: Guyanese VP

AFP

Published

Disputed territory between Venezuela and Guyana
Disputed territory between Venezuela and Guyana - Copyright AFP Gustavo IZUS
Disputed territory between Venezuela and Guyana - Copyright AFP Gustavo IZUS

US Department of Defense officials will visit Guyana next week, the South American country’s vice president said Thursday, as he pledged that “all options” are on the table in its row with neighboring Venezuela.

Tensions are running high between Georgetown and Caracas, which has organized a December 3 poll to ask Venezuelans to consider annexing the Guyana-administered region of Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of the tiny country.

Both nations claim the 160,000-square-kilometer (62,000-square-mile) region, in a dispute that has intensified since ExxonMobil discovered oil there in 2015. 

Another major discovery in Essequibo in October added further to Guyana’s reserves, making them greater than those of Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates.

“We’re interested in maintaining peace in our country and in our borders, but we’re going to be working with our allies to ensure that we plan for all eventualities,” Guyanese Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said Thursday — including welcoming the establishment of foreign military bases.

“We were never interested in military bases, but we have to protect our national interest,” he said, adding that defense cooperation was being pursued “with a number of countries.”

Two teams from the US Department of Defense will visit Guyana next week, Jagdeo added.

“All the options available for us to defend our country will be pursued. Every option.”

The dispute over Essequibo dates back to 1899, when an arbitration tribunal fixed the border between Venezuela and Guyana — a former colony of both Britain and the Netherlands.

Venezuela maintains that the Essequibo River to the east of the region forms a natural frontier, recognized at the time of independence from Spain.

Venezuela’s unilateral referendum will ask citizens if they should reject the 1899 tribunal decision, which Caracas says was “fraudulently imposed.”

Also on the ballot is whether Venezuela should reject International Court of Justice jurisdiction over the dispute, and whether to grant Venezuelan citizenship to the people of an annexed Essequibo.

Guyana has the world’s biggest reserves of crude per capita, while its neighbor sits on the largest proven reserves overall.

In this article:Army, Defence, Diplomacy, Eeuu, Guyana, Venezuela
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Sam Altman’s return ushers in new era at OpenAI

The board that fired Altman from his role as CEO of the ChatGPT creator has been almost entirely replaced following a rebellion by employees.

16 hours ago

Business

Predicting 2024: AI will become embedded, and customers will expect more

Some of the trends we've seen in this include visual configurations and the ability to offer 3D visualization.

11 hours ago
Valuable copies of Russian literature are being targeted by thieves Valuable copies of Russian literature are being targeted by thieves

World

‘Lost diamonds’: Rare Russian books stolen from European libraries

Shelves of 19th century Russian literature have been ransacked over the past two years in Poland and the Baltic states.

18 hours ago

Business

Oil firms face ‘moment of truth’ in climate crisis: IEA

Oil and gas firms will face a crucial choice at UN climate talks next week between contributing to the climate crisis or embracing the...

15 hours ago