Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US calls for DR Congo election disputes to be resolved ‘peacefully’

AFP

Published

The United States called Sunday for the peaceful and transparent resolution of any election disputes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after President Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner of a second term in the turbulent nation.

Provisional results showed Tshisekedi had won 73 percent of the vote, which opposition leaders have already dismissed as a “sham.”

The United States is following the process “closely,” a State Department spokesperson said, stopping short of immediately congratulating Tshisekedi.

“Any election disputes should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with Congolese electoral law,” the spokesperson continued. “We call on the relevant authorities to ensure any complaints are handled in a fair and transparent manner.”

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the provisional results on January 10. 

Moise Katumbi — a wealthy businessman, football club owner and former provincial governor — was the election runner-up with about 18 percent.

He and eight other opposition candidates on Sunday signed a declaration rejecting the results and calling for a re-run.

Post-election tensions have been common in the poor but mineral-rich country. 

Analysts said Tshisekedi’s vote tally was well beyond expectations.

Over 40 million people out of the 100 million inhabitants of the huge country were registered to vote on December 20 for president, as well as for national and regional lawmakers and municipal councillors.

Voting was officially extended by a day to account for problems, and continued for days afterwards in remote areas, according to observers. 

In this article:drcongo, Reax, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

After war, bots and Barbie, world rings in 2024

Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record Sunday, closing a turbulent 12 months.

8 hours ago
South Africa firefighters fight the blaze at the National Assembly in 2022 South Africa firefighters fight the blaze at the National Assembly in 2022

World

South Africa’s fire-gutted parliament a reminder of country’s woes

South Africa firefighters fight the blaze at the National Assembly in 2022 - Copyright AFP Kena BetancurJulie BourdinCharred beams and broken tiles still poke...

21 hours ago
Eurostar services were cancelled due to flooded tunnels near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent Eurostar services were cancelled due to flooded tunnels near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent

Business

Eurostar services resume as cause of flooded tunnel probed

Eurostar warned customers travelling from London on Sunday of potential delays after flooding forced the cancellation all Saturday trains.

15 hours ago
German police have arrested three people on over an alleged attack plot targeting the cathedral in Cologne on New Year's Eve German police have arrested three people on over an alleged attack plot targeting the cathedral in Cologne on New Year's Eve

World

Arrests in Germany over ‘Cologne cathedral attack plot’

German police have arrested three people on over an alleged attack plot targeting the cathedral in Cologne on New Year's Eve - Copyright AFP/File...

10 hours ago