Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US author Joan Didion dead at 87: New York Times

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in “new journalism” with her essays on life in the tumultuous 1960s, died.

Published

US author Joan Didion dead at 87: New York Times
US author Joan Didion, who has died at the age of 87 in New York - Copyright AFP Vasily MAXIMOV
US author Joan Didion, who has died at the age of 87 in New York - Copyright AFP Vasily MAXIMOV

Author Joan Didion, a US literary icon credited with ushering in “new journalism” with her essays on Los Angeles life in the tumultuous 1960s, died on Thursday, The New York Times reported. She was 87.

Didion, known for her piercing insights and understated glamor, died at her home in Manhattan of Parkinson’s disease, the newspaper said.

Didion’s early work included her seminal 1968 essay collection “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” — which delighted critics and made her a bona fide star — as well as “The White Album,” another essay collection focusing on LA, and “Play It as It Lays,” a novel about Hollywood lives.

Decades after her heyday as a Hollywood socialite, screenwriter, essayist and novelist, Didion found herself again in the spotlight for her searingly honest writing on bereavement following a harrowing double tragedy.

Didion was 69 when her husband and screenwriting partner John Gregory Dunne suffered a fatal heart attack and, less than two years later, the couple’s daughter Quintana Roo was killed at age 39 by acute pancreatitis.

She explored her devastating loss in her 2011 memoir “Blue Nights.”

In this article:Joan Didion, literary icon, new journalism, US writer
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Asian markets drop on Omicron spike, Biden spending bill blow Asian markets drop on Omicron spike, Biden spending bill blow

Life

Coal miners’ union urges Manchin to reconsider opposition to Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ Act

Senator Joe Manchin's decision not to back Joe Biden's vast social spending bill dealt a severe blow to the US president's plans to boost...

11 hours ago
Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa

Tech & Science

Convalescent plasma shows success in reducing COVID-19 hospital admissions

The review demonstrates that convalescent plasma reduces the need for hospitalization by half for the patients diagnosed as being infected with COVID-19.

12 hours ago

World

World aid must move ‘toward compassionate, plant-based alternatives’

The animals must be fed and they need a lot of water, and in so many places water is getting more and more scarce...

15 hours ago

World

Maxwell to spend Christmas — her 60th birthday — behind bars

Ghislaine Maxwell will spend Christmas Day — her 60th birthday —behind bars, after the jury in her sex crimes trial suspended deliberations.

17 hours ago