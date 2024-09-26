Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US announces new half billion dollars for Syria aid

AFP

Published

Displaced Syrian children play in swimming pools set up by the Smile Younited charity in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province on July 27, 2024
Displaced Syrian children play in swimming pools set up by the Smile Younited charity in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province on July 27, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File AAREF WATAD
Displaced Syrian children play in swimming pools set up by the Smile Younited charity in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province on July 27, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File AAREF WATAD

The United States on Thursday announced $535 million in new aid for Syrians, pledging to keep up humanitarian assistance even after fighting in the brutal war has ended.

Uzra Zeya, the US under secretary in charge of civilian security, announced the new funding on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The funding will go through humanitarian groups to assist Syrians including refugees by providing shelter, food, education and healthcare, the US Agency for International Development said.

“While only a negotiated political solution can fully end the suffering of the Syrian people, humanitarian assistance is vital to keeping civilians alive,” USAID said in a statement.

“We urge other donors to join us in stepping up to fill the significant funding gaps and ensure partners can continue to meet the needs of the most vulnerable.”

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad crushed an uprising that erupted in 2011 in a conflict that killed more than half a million people, displaced seven million more and saw the rise of the ultra-violent Islamic State group.

Assad has largely reasserted control of the country and Arab leaders have increasingly welcomed him back into the fold.

The United States has vowed never to accept Assad without accountability for atrocities during the war.

In this article:AID, Conflict, Diplomacy, Syria, Un, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams

Entertainment

Vanessa Williams talks about her new album ‘Survivor’

Multifaceted entertainer Vanessa Williams chatted about her latest studio offering "Survivor" and being a part of the digital age.

23 hours ago

Business

Why water utilities are at risk from cyberattacks

One common way water treatment facilities are targeted is by improperly exposing remote access to the Internet.

21 hours ago
At 88, Yan Kar-man is one of Hong Kong's oldest master tailors of the cheongsam, an elegant, high-collared Chinese dress recognisable for its form-fitting silhouette At 88, Yan Kar-man is one of Hong Kong's oldest master tailors of the cheongsam, an elegant, high-collared Chinese dress recognisable for its form-fitting silhouette

Business

Hong Kong cheongsam master in the mood to retire after 75 years

At 88, Yan Kar-man is one of Hong Kong's oldest master tailors of the cheongsam, an elegant, high-collared Chinese dress recognisable for its form-fitting...

12 hours ago
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about reproductive rights at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 20, 2024. US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about reproductive rights at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 20, 2024.

World

Harris and Trump target economy in close US election battle

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about reproductive rights at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 20,...

22 hours ago