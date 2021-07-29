Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US aid chief Power to visit Ethiopia to press for Tigray aid

Published

US aid chief Power to visit Ethiopia to press for Tigray aid
A young person arranges a sack of wheat on a cart during food distribution organized by the Amhara government near the village of Baker, 50 kilometers southeast of Humera, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, on July 11, 2021. - Copyright AFP NOEL CELIS
A young person arranges a sack of wheat on a cart during food distribution organized by the Amhara government near the village of Baker, 50 kilometers southeast of Humera, in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, on July 11, 2021. - Copyright AFP NOEL CELIS

US aid chief Samantha Power will visit Ethiopia next week to press for humanitarian access into conflict-battered Tigray as fears of famine grow, it was announced Thursday.

Power will meet officials in Addis Ababa to “press for unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent famine in Tigray and meet urgent needs in other conflict-affected regions of the country,” the US Agency for International Development said in a statement.

Power will also travel to Sudan on her trip starting Saturday as Western powers seek to support the civilian-backed transitional government after decades of authoritarian rule, USAID said.

The United Nations has warned that food rations in the Tigrayan capital Mekele could run out this month if more aid is not allowed in.

All available routes into Tigray are impeded by restrictions or insecurity following an attack on a World Food Programme convoy earlier this month.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in November launched an offensive in Tigray in response to attacks by the region’s then ruling party against federal army camps.

The war took a stunning turn last month when the forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front took back Mekele, with rebels then launching a new offensive.

Power, a former journalist who held senior positions under former president Barack Obama, is known for her advocacy of humanitarian concerns and often reflects on the failure to prevent the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

The theft of scarce water in California is devastating some communities

As an extreme drought grips California, making water increasingly scarce, thieves are making off with billions of gallons of the precious resource.

15 hours ago
Peru's president sworn in, vows new constitution Peru's president sworn in, vows new constitution

World

Peru's president sworn in, vows new constitution

Pedro Castillo, 51, became Peru's fifth president in three years - Copyright The White House/AFP HandoutFrancisco JARALeftist Pedro Castillo was sworn in as Peru’s...

23 hours ago
Tunisia in political turmoil as president dismisses more officials Tunisia in political turmoil as president dismisses more officials

World

Tunisia in political turmoil as president sacks more officials

Tunisian President Kais Saied gestures to supporters in Tunis after he suspended parliament for 30 days, seen here in a picture by the Tunisian...

15 hours ago
Biden meets Belarus opposition leader, backs democracy push Biden meets Belarus opposition leader, backs democracy push

World

Biden meets Belarus opposition leader, vowing support for democracy

In this photo released by the White House, US President Joe Biden meets with Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House on...

22 hours ago