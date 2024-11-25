Uruguay’s Orsi: from the classroom to the presidency

Uruguay's President-elect, Yamandu Orsi, of the Frente Amplio coalition, delivers his victory speech after the presidential runoff election in Montevideo on November 24, 2024 - Copyright AFP Santiago Mazzarovich

Uruguay’s next president is a former history teacher who swapped the classroom for local government — and will now lead the nation of 3.4 million following his Sunday win at the polls.

President-elect Yamandu Orsi, of the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) alliance, defeated Alvaro Delgado of the center-right National Party in the second round of voting, returning the country to left-wing rule.

Orsi won 1,196,798 votes compared to Delgado’s 1,101,296, the country’s Electoral Court said — 49.8 percent to 45.9 percent.

– Pepe’s heir apparent –

Orsi, 57, garnered nearly 44 percent of ballots cast in the first election round on October 27 and held a small lead in opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s tight vote.

He is seen as the understudy of highly popular ex-president Jose “Pepe” Mujica, known as “the world’s poorest president” during his 2010-2015 rule because of his modest lifestyle.

Orsi was born in a house in the countryside with no electricity.

He grew up in the town of Canelones, of which he later became mayor.

As a child, he helped out in his parents’ grocery store and was a folk dancer and a Catholic altar boy.

In 1989, he joined the Movement of Popular Participation, founded by Mujica, which later became part of the Frente Amplio coalition.

Orsi taught history in high school until 2005, when he entered local government.

He handily won the Frente Amplio primary in June, defeating former Montevideo mayor Carolina Cosse, whom he then chose as his running mate.

The twice-married educator and father of twins campaigned as a moderate with a down-to-earth approach.

But his failure to set out a clear plan for government drew criticism. He also declined to take part in debates and gave few media interviews.

Though the election will shift the balance of power in Uruguay, analysts did not foresee a massive change in the country’s economic direction, with Orsi having previously promised “change that will not be radical.”

Both candidates pledged to fight crime linked to drug trafficking and to boost economic growth, which is recovering from the slowdown brought by the Covid-19 pandemic and a historic drought.

Following October legislative elections, Orsi will govern with a majority in the Senate, though the Frente Amplio is in the minority in the Chamber of Representatives.

– President’s right-hand man –

He defeated Delgado, who was just days into his new job as secretary of the presidency under longtime friend, Luis Lacalle Pou, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Uruguay in 2020.

Being government spokesman during the crisis allowed him to build his public profile.

Born in Montevideo, Delgado was educated in Catholic schools before getting a veterinary degree.

He entered politics after having run an agricultural business and working as a veterinary advisor.

Prior to serving in the Lacalle Pou administration, he also worked as a labor inspector, a member of parliament representing Montevideo, and a senator.