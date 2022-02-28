Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Up to 250,000 people attend Cologne’s Ukraine solidarity march

Up to 250,000 people, many waving Ukrainian flags, marched in the western German city Cologne.

Published

Up to 250,000 people take part in a peace march for Ukraine replacing the traditional Rose Monday carnival in Cologne
Up to 250,000 people take part in a peace march for Ukraine replacing the traditional Rose Monday carnival in Cologne - Copyright AFP/File Tony KARUMBA
Up to 250,000 people take part in a peace march for Ukraine replacing the traditional Rose Monday carnival in Cologne - Copyright AFP/File Tony KARUMBA

Up to 250,000 people, many waving Ukrainian flags, marched in the western German city Cologne, turning the traditional Rose Monday carnival celebration into a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The traditional carnival street festival had been called off this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers decided instead to hold a peace march on Monday in solidarity with Ukraine.

Police said at the peak of the march, 250,000 people were present.

A minute’s silence was held during the event, which organisers said aimed at sending a “strong signal against the fighting in Ukraine.”

Henrik Wuest, state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia, was also at the march with a badge in Ukrainian blue and yellow colours.

“The people of Cologne would have liked to celebrate Rose Monday again after two years of pandemic, instead they are showing solidarity and standing up for peace in Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.

In the tradition of Rose Monday, floats mocking political leaders were also on show at the march, with Russian President Vladimir Putin a key target of mockery this year.

One featured Putin as a puppet master manipulating Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, complete with dracula fangs.

Another float with a peace dove speared by a blood-spattered Russian flag was also prominent at the parade.

The Cologne march came a day after hundreds of thousands of people across Europe took to the streets to condemn Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In Berlin alone, police said turnout was at least 100,000.

In this article:carnival, Conflict, Germany, Protest, Russia, Ukraine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: A big mistake — Russia may react very badly to Putin’s nuclear moves

This tide of miscalculations may get Russians to think Putin has gone past his use-by date.

12 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: The West is looking very bad. What’s the next total failure?

Ukraine’s current situation proves the degeneracy of Western politics.

22 hours ago
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election

Life

In an address in Orlando, Trump calls the U.S. ‘a stupid country’

Trump again praised 'smart' Putin amid Ukraine invasion and said the US had become a "stupid country."

13 hours ago
Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia (C) holds his hand up during a vote on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine in New York, February 25, 2022 Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia (C) holds his hand up during a vote on a draft resolution that would condemn Russia for invading Ukraine in New York, February 25, 2022

World

UN votes to hold emergency General Assembly session on Ukraine

The UN Security Council voted Sunday to hold a rare emergency special session to discuss Russia's attack on Ukraine.

20 hours ago