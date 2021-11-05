University of Florida reverses course – Will allow professors to testify on voting rights issue

University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs Source - NSF/Sandy Schaeffer W. Kent Fuchs. Public Domain

The University of Florida on Friday announced it is reversing its decision to bar professors from providing testimony in a case to overturn the state’s new voting law.

Last month, the university prohibited Dan Smith, Michael McDonald, and Sharon Austin from testifying as experts in a lawsuit brought by civic groups, challenging a new state election law that critics say restricts voting rights.

At that time, the university said that allowing the professors to testify would put the school in conflict with the administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, which pushed the election law. The decision was criticized as being a threat to academic freedom and free speech.

The Associated Press today noted that over half of the school’s trustees are appointed by the governor.

On Saturday, attorneys for the professors said that they would take legal action claiming violations of the First Amendment and academic freedom if the school didn’t reverse the decision.

“The university cannot silence the professors on matters of great public importance. These professors are citizens entitled to participate in the marketplace of ideas,” attorneys Paul Donnelly and Conor Flynn said in a letter to a university lawyer. “These unlawful restrictions are shameful, and could very well deter top scholars from joining UF’s ranks.”

The university’s president, Kent Fuchs issued a letter to the campus today, saying he is asking the office responsible for approving professors’ outside work to greenlight their request to serve as expert witnesses in the litigation. Fuchs said the outside work would have to be on the professors’ own time and not use university resources.

The university’s announcement came after the union for faculty members urged donors to withhold contributions and scholars and artists to turn down invitations to campus until university administrators affirmed the free speech rights of school employees.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges told news outlets earlier this week the organization planned to investigate the university’s previous decision to prohibit the professors from testifying.