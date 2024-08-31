Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UNICEF launches tenders for mpox vaccines

AFP

Published

The WHO declared an international emergency over mpox on August 14
The WHO declared an international emergency over mpox on August 14 - Copyright AFP/File Christophe SIMON
The WHO declared an international emergency over mpox on August 14 - Copyright AFP/File Christophe SIMON

UNICEF said Saturday that it has launched an emergency tender for mpox vaccines to help countries hardest hit by the recent outbreak of the disease. 

“The emergency tender is designed to secure immediate access to available mpox vaccines as well as to expand production,” UNICEF said in a statement issued along with the World Health Organization, the Gavi vaccine alliance and Africa CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention).

“Depending on demand, production capacity of manufacturers and funding, agreements for up to 12 million doses through 2025 can be put in place,” it said.

Under the emergency tender, UNICEF plans to set up conditional supply agreements with vaccine manufacturers.

This “will enable UNICEF to purchase and ship vaccines without delay once countries and partners have secured financing, confirmed demand and readiness, and the regulatory requirements for accepting the vaccines are in place”. 

The WHO declared an international emergency over mpox on August 14, concerned by the surge in cases of the new Clade 1b strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to nearby countries.

More than 18,000 suspected cases of mpox have been reported in the DRC so far this year, with 629 deaths.

In this article:Epidemic, mpox, unicef, Vaccines
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models, though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models, though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Your AI reputation — Another fine mess, and extremely dangerous

Look after your AI reputation, because it can destroy you.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

New drug designed to stop migraines before a headache starts

The study focused on people with migraine who could tell when an attack was about to happen.

18 hours ago
Europe produced 58.8 million tonnes of plastics in 2022 Europe produced 58.8 million tonnes of plastics in 2022

Tech & Science

Technology vaporizes bags, yielding gases to make recycled plastics

It is hoped that the process, if scaled up, could help bring about a circular economy for many throwaway plastics.

21 hours ago
Hydrovolt can take used batteries and turn them into a black powder from which it can recover the metals and make new batteries Hydrovolt can take used batteries and turn them into a black powder from which it can recover the metals and make new batteries

Tech & Science

New scalable graphene technology to revolutionize battery safety

The method allows for the production of graphene current collectors at a scale and quality that can be readily integrated into commercial battery manufacturing.

24 hours ago