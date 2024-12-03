UN warns of worsening refugee crises in 2025

Displaced Syrian Kurds drive vehicles loaded with belongings on the Aleppo-Raqqa highway to flee areas on the outskirts of the northern city of Aleppo - Copyright AFP Benoit PEYRUCQ

The United Nations warned Tuesday that the already unprecedented levels of forced displacement are set to worsen in 2025 as conflicts and disasters push ever more people to flee their homes.

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, is seeking $10.25 billion next year to tackle the spiralling crises.

“We live in a world ravaged by brutal and seemingly endless conflicts that tear lives apart and send people on a desperate flight for safety,” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in a statement.

A pledging conference in Geneva saw donor governments promise $1.14 billion — with private sector commitments taking the total pledged to $1.5 billion.

“The robust support shown today to refugees and other forcibly displaced people resonates as a much-needed message of solidarity and humanity,” Grandi said after addressing the event.

“The pledges made are a commitment to save lives, restore dignity and bring hope to millions of people forced to flee.”

– Funding squeeze –

UNHCR said forced displacement was at “unprecedented levels”, with about 123 million people forcibly displaced worldwide.

“In 2025, escalating conflicts, intensifying natural disasters and ongoing crises are expected to drive further displacement and suffering,” the agency said.

“Durable solutions, however, remain unattainable for many, as refugees are displaced for an average of 20 years and most internally displaced people for more than a decade.”

UNHCR said the numbers needing its protection and assistance could reach more than 139 million forcibly displaced and stateless people next year.

And though humanitarian aid commitments are “very fragile”, “we cannot afford to give up”, Grandi told the conference.

The 2025 appeal was for half a billion dollars less than the 2024 budget — which stands only 45 percent funded.

The United States led Tuesday’s pledges with $200 million, followed by Denmark and Sweden.