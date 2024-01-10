UN ‘very concerned’ over attacks on Red Sea trade

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution later Wednesday demanding the Huthis stop targetting maritime traffic in the Red Sea - Copyright AFP -

The United Nations raised the alarm on Wednesday over increasing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, blamed by Western countries on Huthi rebels, and the risk of escalation in the region.

Intensifying attacks by Yemen’s Huthi rebels in the Red Sea have caused shipping companies to bypass the route and instead divert around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, significantly adding to journey times and cost.

“We continue to be very concerned about the situation in the Red Sea, not only because of the situation itself, and the risks that it causes to global trade and to the environment and to lives, but also the risk of the escalation of the broader conflict in the Middle East,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

The UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution later Wednesday demanding the Huthis stop targeting maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

The resolution “condemns in the strongest terms the at least two dozen Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels since November 19, 2023, when the Houthis attacked and seized the Galaxy Leader and its crew,” according to the draft text seen by AFP.

It also “demands that the Houthis immediately cease all such attacks, which impede global commerce and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security.”

Since the October 7 attacks on Israel and Israel’s war with Hamas in response, the Huthis which control swathes of Yemen, have stepped up their attacks on international maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

They claim to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel’s main ally, the United States, formed an international coalition in December to protect maritime traffic from Huthi attacks, in the strategically important zone through which at least 12 percent of world trade passes.

The draft resolution, noting the “large-scale” violations of the arms embargo against the Huthis, also reiterates the need for all member states to “to adhere to their obligations.”

It “condemns the provision of arms” to the Huthis, which are close to Iran.

According to a November report by experts mandated by the Security Council to monitor the arms embargo, the Huthis are considerably strengthening their military capabilities on land and at sea.