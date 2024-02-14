UN urges Colombia to elect new AG ‘without interference’

Anti-riot police officers clash with protestors marching in support of President Gustavo Petro's nominations for attorney general - Copyright AFP Daniel Munoz

The United Nations’ rights office in Colombia urged the government Wednesday to guarantee the election of a new attorney general “without interference” after a bumpy process that has sparked political turmoil.

Leftist President Gustavo Petro has been at loggerheads for months with outgoing Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, accusing the top prosecutor of trying to oust him after launching an investigation into the financing of his election campaign.

In a press release, the UN rights office urged the “government to provide guarantees so that the Supreme Court of Justice can carry out the selection of a new prosecutor, without interference of any kind.”

Barbosa was appointed by former president Ivan Duque.

His term ended Monday and several rounds of voting by the Supreme Court have failed to secure enough votes for any of the three candidates nominated by Petro.

During the last failed vote on February 8, Petro called his supporters to protest, and peaceful marches deteriorated after the judges once again did not reach a consensus.

Hundreds of the protesters surrounded the Supreme Court, and the judges had to be evacuated as police dispersed demonstrators with tear gas.

The Supreme Court slammed “a violent and illegal blockade” of its headquarters.

Petro said the court had “the right and the duty to freely elect a prosecutor, and citizens have the right to protest.”

Without a new appointee, Barbosa’s deputy Martha Mancera — who has been accused of protecting drug traffickers — has stepped into the role.

One of the president’s sons, Nicolas Petro, was arrested in July last year on charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment in a scandal linked to Petro’s election campaign.

Petro has denied being in league with his son, who he has said will have to face the consequences of his actions.

Barbosa has also been a fierce opponent of Petro’s “total peace” plan, in which he has launched negotiations with several armed groups in a bid to end six decades of armed conflict.

On Tuesday, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights also urged the speedy election of a new attorney general “to avoid the weakening of the legal system.”

The next round of voting will take place on February 22.