Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN Security Council extends South Sudan arms embargo

AFP

Published

South Sudan was gripped by a bloody civil war between the followers of two rival leaders, Riek Machar (L) and Salva Kiir (R)
South Sudan was gripped by a bloody civil war between the followers of two rival leaders, Riek Machar (L) and Salva Kiir (R) - Copyright AFP/File SIMON MAINA
South Sudan was gripped by a bloody civil war between the followers of two rival leaders, Riek Machar (L) and Salva Kiir (R) - Copyright AFP/File SIMON MAINA

The UN Security Council overcame resistance from several countries on Thursday and extended an arms embargo and sanctions imposed in an effort to stem violence in South Sudan.

The US-drafted resolution passed with the minimum amount of support necessary, with nine countries in favor and six abstentions.

The text decried “the continued intensification of violence, including intercommunal violence, prolonging the political, security, economic and humanitarian crisis in most parts of the country.”

The resolution extends an arms embargo on the country by a year to May 31, 2025.

It also extends an exemption, adopted a year ago, permitting the transfer of non-lethal military aid in support of a 2018 peace deal without necessitating prior notification.

It also affirms the Security Council’s readiness to review the arms embargo measures, including their ultimate suspension or easing, “in the light of progress” on certain key issues.

The embargo “remains necessary to stem the unfettered flow of weapons into a region awash with guns. Too many people, and especially, women and children, have borne the brunt of this ongoing violence,” said deputy US ambassador to the UN Robert Wood.

Juba rejects that position, along with several Security Council members including Russia, which has long demanded the lifting of the embargo.

“It is essential to acknowledge the significant achievements we have made,” said South Sudan’s ambassador to the UN Cecilia Adeng, who called for a “more balanced approach.”

– ‘Negative effects’ –

“Lifting the arms embargo will enable us to build robust security institutions necessary for maintaining peace and protecting our citizens.”

The embargo “is no more serving the purposes of which it was established” and “it is having negative effects since it hinders the ability of the transitional government to create the necessary capacity,” said Amar Bendjama, the ambassador of Algeria which abstained on the vote along with the other African members including Sierra Leone and Mozambique, joining Russia, China and Guyana.

UN arms embargos are increasingly opposed by some member states, particularly African countries which are often backed by Russia.

“It is clear that at this stage, many of the Council sanctions regimes including South Sudan’s are outdated and need to be reviewed,” said Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Anna Evstigneeva.

It was unfortunate that Washington views such embargos as a “panacea for all of the country’s problems,” she said.

From 2013 to 2018, the country’s 12 million people were gripped by a bloody civil war between the followers of two rival leaders, Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, which claimed 380,000 lives.

Violence persists despite a peace deal signed in 2018 and nearly two million people are internally displaced, according to the UN.

In this article:Conflict, Sanctions, ssudan, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Mona Bhagat Mona Bhagat

Business

Hydrogen’s role in the energy transition

Hydrogen’s deployment is at a tipping point. Learn more about how this chemical element is changing the energy transition.

23 hours ago

Life

The most affordable UK cities for university students

Doncaster, a city in South Yorkshire, is the most affordable city for students in the UK.

16 hours ago

World

Richest elite emit 12 times more greenhouse gases from transport than average

Social class has a connection with environmental impact.

16 hours ago
Germany will now have some of the most liberal cannabis laws in Europe Germany will now have some of the most liberal cannabis laws in Europe

Tech & Science

Cannabis terpenes may relieve chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain

Cannabis sativa terpenes are as effective as morphine at reducing chronic neuropathic pain.

22 hours ago