Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN says ‘imminent’ Yemen oil spill would cost $20 bn to clean up

The UN warned that it would cost $20 billion to clean up an oil spill in the event of the “imminent” break-up of an oil tanker.

Published

A satellite image shows the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off Yemen
A satellite image shows the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off Yemen - Copyright AFP Juan Carlos Pérez
A satellite image shows the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off Yemen - Copyright AFP Juan Carlos Pérez

The United Nations warned Monday that it would cost $20 billion to clean up an oil spill in the event of the “imminent” break-up of an oil tanker abandoned off Yemen.

“Our recent visit to (the FSO Safer) with technical experts indicates that the vessel is imminently going to break up,” the UN humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, David Gressly, said ahead of a conference, hosted by the UN and The Netherlands, to raise funds for an emergency operation to prevent an oil spill.

The 45-year-old FSO Safer, long used as a floating oil storage platform with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board, has been moored off the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeida since 2015, without being serviced.

“The impact of a spill will be catastrophic,” Gressly continued at a briefing in Amman. “The effect on the environment would be tremendous… our estimate is that $20 billion would be spent just to clean the oil spill.”

The UN official had earlier announced on Twitter that the Netherlands would host on Wednesday a pledging conference for the international body’s plan to avert the crisis.

Last month, the UN said it was seeking nearly $80 million for its operation. It warned of “a humanitarian and ecological catastrophe centred on a country already decimated by more than seven years of war”.

It said that the emergency part of a two-stage operation would see the toxic cargo pumped from the storage platform to a temporary replacement vessel at a cost of $79.6 million.

Gressly estimated that a total of $144 million would be needed for the full operation, reiterating that $80 million was needed “to secure the oil safely in the initial phase”.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed directly or indirectly in Yemen’s seven-year war, while millions have been displaced in what the UN calls the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

In this article:Conflict, Oil, Oil spill, Un, Yemen
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Two planes from budget Mexican carrier Volaris nearly collided on a Mexico City runway Saturday night Two planes from budget Mexican carrier Volaris nearly collided on a Mexico City runway Saturday night

World

Jetliner aborts landing in Mexico to avoid another plane

A jetliner attempting to land in Mexico City aborted its approach at the last second to avoid hitting a plane taxiing on the runway.

17 hours ago
An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem

World

More violence after Israel arrests Palestinian suspected axe murderers

An Israeli border guard is seen at the scene of a stabbing attack at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem -...

15 hours ago
Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months Shanghai, China's largest city, has logged 138 deaths among over half a million infections in nearly two months

World

Downtown Beijing goes quiet as zero-Covid policy smothers capital

Beijing residents fear they may soon find themselves in the grip of the same draconian measures that have trapped most of Shanghai's 25 million...

15 hours ago
The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low against the greenback as US monetary policy tightening roiled sentiment and foreign investors continued to dump domestic stocks The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low against the greenback as US monetary policy tightening roiled sentiment and foreign investors continued to dump domestic stocks

Business

Indian rupee falls to new low on Fed action, inflation fears

The Indian rupee plunged to an all-time low against the greenback on Monday.

10 hours ago