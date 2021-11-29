Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

UN programme offers cash for struggling Afghan families

Published

Many receiving aid in Kabul were from families whose only breadwinner had lost their job since the Taliban takeover - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
Elise BLANCHARD

The UN World Food Programme on Monday distributed cash in the Afghan capital to about 3,000 families severely hit by the country’s growing humanitarian crisis since the Taliban seized power.

Global aid agencies have warned that more than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million population are expected to face hunger this winter, as the country grapples with a deteriorating economy following the Islamists’ return to power.

“I never imagined that one day I would be sitting here in a queue seeking help,” said Bassana, aged 20, who lives with her family of 10.

“We will first buy food to avoid starving to death,” she added.

The UN agency distributed 7,000 afghanis ($74) to each family.

Azimullah Fazlyar, who was helping to distribute the money, said about 50,000 to 60,000 families were in need of support in Kabul and the programme had identified the 3,000 worst affected.

“They can use the money in the winter to buy wood or whatever else they need,” he said.

Many of those receiving aid were from families whose only breadwinner had lost their job since the Taliban takeover.

Inflation and unemployment have surged in Afghanistan, and international aid that made up 75 percent of the previous US-backed government’s budget has completely dried up.

Student and English teacher Saniulla Hamidi was among those queuing for help.

He said he and his father, a government employee, had both been left out of work, meaning he is unable to continue his studies.

“I just wish I could pay (my fees) and return to my university,” Hamidi said.

The United States and the Taliban are due to hold talks this week in Qatar on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and other issues.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Shortage of nitrogen fertilizer in the U.S. may cause spike in food prices

View of nitrogen fertilizer being applied to growing corn (maize) in a contoured, no-tilled field in Hardin County, Iowa. Source - USDA/Photo no. NRCSIA99241...

23 hours ago

Life

Hanukkah, the Jewish ‘Festival of Lights’ begins tonight

Hanukkah is an eight-day “festival of lights” that takes place during the winter, oftentimes at or around the same time as Christmas.

12 hours ago
At least 30 dead in DR Congo massacre blamed on jihadists At least 30 dead in DR Congo massacre blamed on jihadists

World

DR Congo to let Uganda pursue rebels on its territory

The Democratic Republic of Congo will allow armed forces from neighbouring Uganda to enter its territory to chase rebels.

22 hours ago
G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

World

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic.

13 hours ago